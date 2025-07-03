Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques: release date, trailer, episodes, star narrator, interview and everything we know

We’re used to seeing celebrities launching commercial ventures on our screens, from Clarkson’s Farm to Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure. Now in Quest’s new eight-part series Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques, the likeable comedian takes his hobby collecting eclectic items to the next level when he decides to open a pop-up shop in Cheshire.

As well as stocking Vintage Vegas with some of his personal pieces - including a giant knife and a Lionel Richie teapot - the Benidorm star is also popping on his lucky coat, hitting the road, and purchasing additional merchandise from specialised sellers.

Will his Little Shop of Antiques be a hit?

Here, Johnny reveals more…

Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques season 1 debuts on Quest on Tuesday, July 8 2025 at 9 pm with episodes airing weekly.

Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques filming locations

As well as filming at his home and shipping container lock-up, cameras follow the comedian as he sets up shop at Dagfields Craft and Antique Centre in Cheshire.

Episode 1 sees Johnny go on a spending spree at prop shop Stockyard North and an undisclosed private antique warehouse. Both are located on the outskirts of Manchester.

Johnny Vegas means business. (Image credit: Discovery )

Who narrates Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques?

Sally Lindsay, the creator and star of The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Johnny’s co-star in Still Open All Hours provides the voice over narration for Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques.

Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques season 1 — episodes

Episode 1 (Tuesday 8 July 2025 on Quest)

Johnny Vegas means business as he embarks on a surprise venture to turn his passion for collecting quirky items into a profit. Putting his money where his mouth is and he prepares to opens a pop-up shop called Vintage Vegas in Cheshire. However, it quickly becomes apparent that his personal pieces, including a giant knife, may not cut it in terms of stock, so he visits some specialised vendors. But, in his excitement, will a failure to haggle prove costly?

Episode 2 (Tuesday 15 July 2025)

Will opening day go to plan for Johnny? More information coming soon.

Johnny Vegas is trying to turn his hobby into profit. (Image credit: Discovery )

Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques — interview

Why did you want to do this, Johnny? “I was shooting Carry on Glamping at my house and the producers kept commenting on how eclectic and varied my collection was. At the time I said, ‘I’ve got to start moving things on, but I can’t stop filling the house.’ This was the perfect solution; I could let go of some of my pieces and also go out and buy things to sell!”

Has this been an ambition for sometime? “A bit like stand-up and other things I’ve done, I’ve never had a career plan, but I've absorbed information from TV shows about antiques and thought, “I could do that.” Putting it to the test was always a quiet ambition, so being approached to do this is beyond my wildest dreams.”

From a Lional Richie novelty teapot to Blackpool illuminations designed by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, you stock the shop with an array of items from your personal collection, but was it hard to let go? “I've said for years that there's a fine line between collecting and hoarding - I have two lock-ups full of stuff! Emotionally it’s been massive to let stuff go, but the joy of this project is that I’ve finally found delight in saying, ‘It’s yours’ because there’s as much joy in letting go as there is in buying and keeping an item.”

Was shopping for merchandise from specialist sellers an enjoyable challenge? “Absolutely! The question was, could I buy things that people would find interesting. It’s like the difference between refereeing a match and playing one. You think you have got good taste but suddenly you're unpacking things at the shop and going, ‘Who's going to buy that? What was I thinking?!’”

Items you purchase early on in your adventures include a wicker mill basket costing £120, four vintage bank safes priced at £900, and a plastercast of Sir John Gielgud for £220. What other memorable items do you pick up on your travels? “One of the most valuable pieces was probably a leather kangaroo from Liberty. I had to put a sign on it saying, ‘This is an antique. Please be careful.’ I also got ten 1950s money boxes and a fantastic toy called Thirsty Bear, which fills me with such joy I can't bring myself to sell it. It’s a little wind-up bear that basically has the DTs as it pours itself a drink. I got offered a ridiculous amount of money for it but Thirsty Bear is not for sale!”

Does it add to the pressure that this is a real enterprise and not just for television? “That’s right. It’s something I’m genuinely invested in and it has to turn a profit. I had rented the shop and was going out and buying, so it had to tally up and I wanted to see money back from the items I was selling.”

What have you learned during the making of this programme? “That I really love interacting with customers and that I’m a good salesman. Also, being taken seriously by the other dealers, gaining their respect and becoming part of their tribe was brilliant too. And I won't lie, it was a great feeling going through the takings at the end of the day!”

Is there a trailer for Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques season 1?

We're checking with Quest and hope to have one soon if available.

What vintage delights will Johnny unearth? (Image credit: Discovery )

Will there be a Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques season 2?

While nothing has been announced, Johnny already has big plans if he gets the thumbs up for Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques season 2: “If we got another series, obviously, I'd want a chain of Vintage Vegas shops! It can’t stay as the Little Shop of Antiques forever. I'll be checking out much larger spaces!”