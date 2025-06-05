Celebrity Gogglebox 2025: release date, celebs and everything we know
More famous faces are getting comfy on the sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox 2025.
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 is here and, once again, we will see some of Britain's best-known personalities become armchair critics and share their opinions on what they have watched on TV each week.
The show, which is now in its seventh season, brings together some of the most bonkers, controversial and downright brilliant TV each week for famous faces to discuss from the comfort of their own living rooms.
This year, we have some returning cast members ready once again with their remote controls, as well as some new familiar faces joining the show.
Here's everything we know about Celebrity Gogglebox 2025...
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 release date
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 will start on Channel 4 on Friday, June 6 at 9pm.
The show will air weekly in the same time slot, and you can also catch up on Channel 4 streaming after each episode has aired.
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 cast
Jess Glynne and Alex Scott
Pop singer Jess Glynne and her partner Alex Scott, who is a sports commentator, have joined the Gogglebox family and fans couldn't be happier. The pair have been loved-up since the summer of 2023 and say they can't wait to watch some TV together.
James and Clair Buckley
James and his wife Clair have announced they will be joining the show. The Inbetweeners star, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit comedy, confirmed the news on social media recently, telling fans: "Hi guys, how’s it going? We are joining the Gogglebox family. We’re going to be watching some great TV and some not-so-great TV. And you’ll be able to join us on Friday on Channel 4 at 9pm."
Rylan Clark and Linda
Rylan is returning to be Gogglebox sofa for another series alongside his brilliant mum, Linda. The pair have been staples of the show since 2019 and we couldn't imagine the show without them.
Nick Grimshaw and Liv
Radio 1 broadcaster Nick has been part of the Gogglebox family since 2019 and fans can't get enough of him and his niece, Liv.
Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan
Longtime friends Babatunde and Mo are back for another series, and fans will be hoping for a scary movie in the TV lineup after past seasons hilariously saw the pair terrified while watching horror.
Shaun Ryder and Bez
More familiar faces from past series of Celebrity Gogglebox are Shaun and Bez - the best mates have been on the show for years and fans love their hilarious banter.
Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson
British swimmer Ellie and her best friend, BBC Radio 2's Richie Anderson are no strangers to Gogglebox, and now they are back for another series. The pair became friends while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.
Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely
Britain’s Got Talent winners Jordan and Perri are back for another series after joining the show in 2021. The pair have become popular with viewers thanks to their hilarious quips over the years.
Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness
Good friends and fellow Radio 2 presenters Vernon and Paddy have joined the Gogglebox team. Paddy announced the exciting news on social media, and joked in the caption that he couldn't believe Vernon wears jeans to watch TV in!
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 episode guide
Friday, June 7
This week the celebrities could be watching Race Across the World, Walking with Dinosaurs, Code of Silence or Doctor Who. As soon as the shows and celebrities are confirmed for this epsiode, we will update this guide.
Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 trailer
Sadly there isn't a trailer for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.
