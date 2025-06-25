Netflix's stinky documentary Poop Cruise races to UK top slot in record time

Netflix documentary Poop Cruise, about a voyage where almost everything that could go wrong did, has hit the No 1 slot in the UK.

Despite only being released on the streaming service yesterday [Tuesday, June 24], the 55-minute documentary about the unfortunate 2013 Carnival Triumph cruise has taken the coveted top spot in the Netflix Top 10 films chart.

In case you’re wondering why it's called Poop Cruise it's because the toliets stopped working and passengers had to resort to novel ways to relieve themselves. "Well, we can do a number one in the shower," recalled one crew member.

The voyage on the Carnival Triumph was meant to be a luxury cruise — a four-day round-trip from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico.

However, an engine-room fire left the 4,000 people on board stranded at sea without power or flushing toilets. Soon, raw sewage leaked out all over the ship, food supplies dwindled, and passengers began to revolt.

The trailer shows how everyone went from having the time of their lives to having to potentially poop in a red bag. "I'm telling you it got bad fast,” says one passenger. Some holidaymakers started fighting as people became increasingly tense.

TV crews in helicopters were even flying above, reporting on the nightmare below.

Netflix says: “After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets. Soon, raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about 'The Poop Cruise'."

Thankfully, in the end, after five days stranded at sea aboard the troubled ship, the cruise liner managed to dock in Mobile, Alabama.

Carnival yesterday made the following statement: "The Carnival Triumph incident over 12 years ago was a teachable moment for the entire cruise industry. A thorough investigation following the incident revealed a design vulnerability which was corrected and led Carnival Cruise Line to invest more than $500 million across our entire fleet in comprehensive fire prevention and suppression, improved redundancy, and enhanced management systems, all in support of our commitment to robust safety standards.

"This is in addition to our vigorous Health, Environmental, Safety and Security (HESS) protocols that guide the entire Carnival Corporation fleet as we maintain our commitment to industry leadership in this area. We are proud of the fact that since 2013 over 53 million guests have enjoyed safe and memorable vacations with us, and we will continue to operate to these high standards."

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is on Netflix now.