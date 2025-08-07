How to watch Necaxa: stream the Welcome to Wrexham spin-off from around the world

After Welcome to Wrexham fired people's imaginations, we've seen a few other celebrity takeovers of storied soccer / football clubs, and the latest one is a spin-off of that original show in the form of Necaxa.

Necaxa premieres on Thursday, August 7 and it focuses on Club Necaxa, playing in Mexico's Liga MX, which in 2021 was half-bought by foreign investors. According to show makers the club has been down on its luck for decades, though it does play in Mexico's top league.

The series puts Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria into the manager's seat as she attempts to change the fate of the club. She's joined by Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac for at least some of the journey, judging by press pictures and their being credited as executive producers.

So here's how to watch Necaxa, ready for when it comes out.

How to watch Necaxa in the US

You can watch Necaxa on either cable or streaming in the US.

The cable option is the one that'll let you see the show straight away, and by that I mean, 'on release date'. Three episodes will air on FXX at 9 pm ET/PT on Thursday, July 7, and new ones will take that time spot on the channel at a rate of one per week for another four weeks.

Don't have a way to watch FXX on your current cable plan? Several live TV streaming services offer it including DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo.

Your other option is the standalone streaming service Hulu, which costs $9.99 monthly for its basic tier or $18.99 for its ad-free one.

Hulu will get all episodes of Necaxa the day after they air on FXX. That means the first three on Friday, July 8, and new ones every Friday until all seven are out.

How to watch Necaxa in the UK

There's only one way to watch Necaxa in the UK, and that's by using the streaming service Disney Plus.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for a subscription but that'll make you watch adverts. £7.99 monthly gets rid of those.

Episodes of Necaxa will land the day after they air on TV in the US. That means the first three will premiere on Friday, August 8, and new ones will roll out weekly after that.

How to watch Necaxa in Australia

Watching Necaxa in Australia is done via Disney Plus, just like in the UK. The release schedule is the same: episodes every Friday after a three-episode premiere on Friday, August 8.