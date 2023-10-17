DirecTV price, channels, packages and everything else you need to go

A popular live TV streaming service is DirecTV, and that's because it offers some of the most premium cable-cutting options for entertainment, news and sports fans to sink their teeth into.

While DirecTV has plans that compete with its close rivals like Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, it also has tiers that go way higher than the competition; both in terms of channels offered and price.

So while there are DirecTV plans for everyone, it's really the go-to option for cord-cutters to whom money is no concern. If you want to sink over $150 each month into a plan, you can!

Considering signing up to DirecTV? Here's what you need to know including plans, pricing and more.

DirecTV prices and plans

There are four tiers of DirecTV. They vary by price and channel count mainly, and here are the main differences:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DirecTV tiers Tier Price per month Channel count Reward card Entertainment $64.99 75+ $100 Choice $84.99 105+ $200 Ultimate $109.99 140+ $300 Premier $154.99 150+ $400

There are some extra differences too. Premier includes certain streaming services including Max, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax. It also includes the DirecTV Sports Pack, which the other plans only get three-month trials of.

Just note with regards to prices, that these costs don't include tax, or regional sports fees where appropriate.

DirecTV channels

As we've said, each plan has a huge amount of channels, so we can't list them all. However below we'll list some of the highlights for each plan. Bear in mind that with each tier, you get all of the options on the previous plan too.

You can see the full channel line-up, along with a comparison chart, on DirecTV's website.

DirecTV Entertainment channels

AccuWeather

AMC

Animal Planet

BBC America

BET

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CNBC

CNN

Comedy Central

Discovery

Disney Channel

E!

ESPN

Food Network

Fox News Channel

FX

Hallmark Channel

MTV

Music Choice (various)

NASA TV

Newsmax

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

Syfy

The History Channel

TNT

TruTV

USA NEtwork

VICE





DirecTV Choice channels

ACC Network

Big Ten Network

Cheddar News

CNBC World

Cooking Channel

ESPNU

Fuse

Golf Channel

MLB Network

NBA TV

Nicktoons

Science Channel

Tastemade

Tennis Channel

Travel Channel

Weather Channel

DirecTV Ultimate channels

American Heroes Channel

BBC News

CBS Sports Network

Destination America

Discovery Life

FM

Fox Sports 2

FX Movie Channel

Logo

Nat Geo WILD

NHL Network

Smithsonian Channel

Sportsman Channel

STARZ ENCORE (various)

DirecTV Premier channels

ActionMAX

Cinemax (various)

HBO (various)

NFL RedZone

Outdoor Channel

Showtime (various)

STARZ (various)

Willow

DirecTV FAQs

Does DirecTV have DVR? DirecTV does have DVR, but the quality of what you're getting depends on whether you sign up via Satellite connection or via the internet. A Satellite plan gets you up to 200 hours of HD content that's stored on your device and never expires. You can also store 4K but that'll reduce your storage An Internet plan gets you an unlimited amount of 4K footage that's stored in the cloud, and expires after 9 months. You can also only save 30 episodes of a series, and if you go over that count the oldest recording will be wiped, whether or not 9 months has passed.