TV Spy — Peacemaker, Invasion, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 16-22

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From Alien: Earth to Elsbeth season 2, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Peacemaker season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Peacemaker became a phenomenon when it first aired in 2022 and now the muscular superhero is back to save the world for a second time in Peacemaker season 2. The Suicide Squad spin-off premieres on Sky Max on Friday, August 22 in the UK and sees John Cena return as Peacemaker for a violent new chapter.

Here's the Peacemaker season 2 synopsis: "The new season follows Christopher 'Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

Peacemaker is a victory for superhero TV with its outrageous blend of drama, humour and action.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Invasion season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Invasion season 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 22 and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season 3, those perspectives collide for the first time as the main characters must team up and infiltrate the alien mothership to stop the ultimate apex aliens from wiping out the planet.

If you're looking for a gritty sci-fi show to invade your screen, then add Invasion to your watch list — I certainly will be.

Under the Bridge

(Image credit: Courtesy of Disney)

Under the Bridge is based on Rebecca Godfrey's book about the tragic true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to an island party and never returned home in 1997.

This crime drama is told through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and local police officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) as they explore the world of the young girls accused of Reena's murder and the shocking truths about the unlikely killer.

Airing on Friday, August 22, Under the Bridge is a haunting addition to ITV1 and proves you don't need to have a streaming service to watch a stellar crime drama.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Alien: Earth episode 3 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 20

BMF season 4 episode 10 airs on MGM+ Saturday, August 16

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 22

Chicago Med season 10 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 22

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness Friday, August 22

Chief of War episode 5 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 22

Countdown episode 11 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 20

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 16 episode 5 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, August 19

Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 22

Elsbeth season 2 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, August 18

Elsbeth season 2 continues on Sky Witness on August 18 in the UK. (Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)