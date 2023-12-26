Mayfair Witches season 2: everything we know about the Anne Rice series

After Mayfair Witches season 1 set viewership records at AMC Plus, Mayfair Witches season 2 is on the way. It will join the upcoming Interview with the Vampire season 2 in continuing the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC.

Mark Johnson, the executive producer for the entire Anne Rice universe, had this to say about the success of the first season and hope for the future. "The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work. The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come."

Here's everything we know about Mayfair Witches season 2.

There's no release date for Mayfair Witches season 2 just yet, but given that the show will be going into production in early 2024, it's possible the show will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

Mayfair Witches season 2 plot

We don't have exact details about what's coming up in season 2, but we know that the season will pick up after the events of the first season. Rowan had just given birth to a baby after an accelerated pregnancy. She realizes that Lasher has been reborn in her baby and flees New Orleans in order to keep her baby safe.

Here's the first season description from AMC: "Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Mayfair Witches season 2 cast

We don't know who will appear in Mayfair Witches season 2 just yet, but the only guarantee is that we'll be seeing more of Alexandra Daddario.

Daddario (The White Lotus) brings Rowan Mayfair to life. Daddario, who took a vampiric turn in in American Horror Story: Hotel, is now playing the new Mayfair Designee. Rowan doesn't know much about her birth family, but there's something going on and she aims to figure out what it all means.

We expect to learn more about the season 2 cast in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned to this space for updates.

Mayfair Witches season 2 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for Mayfair Witches season 2 but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Mayfair Witches season 2

Mayfair Witches season 2 will be available on AMC and AMC Plus. AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

AMC Plus is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.