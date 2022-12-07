Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the series

The Anne Rice Immortal Universe on TV kicked off with Interview with the Vampire . Now the network is delving into the lush mythology of Rice's witches with Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Rice's vampires and witches might live in the same city — New Orleans — but they have very different lives. The Mayfair witches' history goes back 13 generations and can be traced to Scotland. But their history is marred by a dark legacy that haunts the family to this day.

When neurosurgeon Rowan Mayfair discovers she has a terrifying ability, she starts searching for answers from her birth family. But she has no idea what secrets await her.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is based on Rice's The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series made up of The Witching Hour, Lasher and Taltos. Since AMC is laying the foundation for the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, it's worth mentioning that her vampires and witches interact on occasion, though those interactions mainly take place in later books in The Vampire Chronicles.

Here's everything you need to know about Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

The series premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is Sunday, January 8. The show airs on both AMC and AMC Plus for US audiences. We'll provide the exact time the show airs on AMC as soon as it’s available.

As of this writing there is no information about how fans in the UK can tune in to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (along with Interview with the Vampire) but as soon as there's an update we'll post that information here.

Mayfair Witches cast

Alexandra Daddario ( The White Lotus ) brings Rowan Mayfair to life. Daddario, who took a vampiric turn in in American Horror Story: Hotel, is now playing the new Mayfair Designee. Rowan doesn't know much about her birth family, but there's something going on and she aims to figure out what it all means.

Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie) plays Ciprien, a new character to the mythology. Ciprien works for the Talamasca, a benevolent organization of scholars who study paranormal activity. He is a blend of two characters that are in the books but don't appear to be in the series: Aaron Lightener and Michael Curry. His role is to protect Rowan from her family.

Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law) brings Cortland Mayfair to life. Cortland wasn't as big of a presence in The Witching Hour as his father, Julien Mayfair, but there's no question that Hamlin's Cortland will play a larger role in the series.

Jack Huston (House of Gucci) plays the mysterious spirit Lasher, a being who has been with the Mayfair family for generations. He has his sights set on Rowan, and he won't let anyone get in his way until he has her.

Beth Grant (Dollface) is Carlotta, Rowan's evil aunt. Though she believes she's acting in everyone's best interest, Carlotta is a meddler who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher) is Jojo, Cortland's daughter. Since she grew up in her father's house, Jojo has her eyes wide open to Carlotta's interfering ways and she's dead-set on helping Rowan navigate the complex Mayfair family circles.

Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol) plays Suzanne, the first Mayfair witch who lived in Scotland centuries ago. Though she's long dead, her legacy lives on and understanding what happened to her helps viewers as they watch Rowan trying to find her place in the Mayfair family.

Image 1 of 5 Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC) Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC) Jack Huston as Lasher in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC) Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC) Beth Grant as Carlotta in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Image credit: AMC)

Mayfair Witches plot

Here's the official synopsis of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches from AMC:

"Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Mayfair Witches trailer

Here's the official trailer for the new series:

Open your mind, welcome the gift. Anne Rice's #MayfairWitches premieres January 8 on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/pbgAABIGh4December 7, 2022 See more

And here's the teaser:

How to watch Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to air exclusively on AMC and AMC Plus. AMC is included in most cable packages, as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . If you've cut the cord you can either subscribe to AMC Plus directly or add it to an existing streaming plan through Prime Video , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

There is currently no information available about a release date in the UK or in other international markets.