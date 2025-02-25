The Last Anniversary: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Last Anniversary cast (from left to right) Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Helen Thomson, Uli Latukefu, and Charlie Garber. Front row, left to right: Susan Prior, Miranda Richardson, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Danielle Macdonald, and Teresa Palmer

The Last Anniversary is an adaptation of Aussie author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name and focuses on the three generations of women who live on Scribbly Gum Island in Australia. The island is known for the mysterious disappearance of a young couple many years earlier, but it seems those who call the place home have far darker secrets to hide.

The series features A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell, who moves to the island when she inherits a house from her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt. Described as, "a comedy drama wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them", it also stars Blackadder’s Miranda Richardson and The Tourist star Danielle Macdonald.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Anniversary on BBC One…

The Last Anniversary is a six-part series that will launch in the UK on BBC One later in 2025. When we hear of a UK date, we’ll update this page. In Australia, the series will be available on the streaming service Binge. We will update on this and US details when we can.

Is there a trailer?

The Last Anniversary trailer shows Sophie inheriting a dream house on Scribbly Gum island and become intrigued by a local mystery. But her presence isn’t exactly welcomed by everyone on the island. You can watch it here below...

The Last Anniversary | Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

The Last Anniversary plot

In The Last Anniversary, Sophie Honeywell is stunned to discover her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie has named her the recipient of her house on Scribbly Gum Island in her will. Sophie, who is single and fast approaching 40, hopes it will offer her the fresh start she’s been craving, although the news isn’t well received by most of Connie’s family members. Sophie is also intrigued by something else Connie has bequeathed to her — the promise that she might finally find the man of her dreams.

The Last Anniversary cast — Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell

Teresa Palmer plays Sophie Honeywell, an outsider to the island. Teresa has also starred in The Fall Guy, A Discovery of Witches, Point Break, The Clearing, I Am Number Four, Warm Bodies and Lights Out.

Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches season 3. (Image credit: Sky)

Miranda Richardson

Miranda’s character has not yet been named. She shot to fame as Queen Elizabeth I in the series Blackadder and has also been in the Harry Potter movies, Good Omens, The Crying Game, Girlfriends, An Inspector Calls and The Hours.

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle’s character is also unnamed at the moment. She played cop Helen Chambers in the hit series The Tourist and Willowdean in the movie Dumplin’. She’s also been in Patti Cake$, Bird Box, I Am Woman and Poker Face.

Danielle Macdonald with Jamie Dornan in The Tourist. (Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures)

Who else is starring in The Last Anniversary?

The Last Anniversary cast also includes Helen Thomson (Colin From Accounts), Susan Prior (Animal Kingdom), Claude Scott-Mitchell (The Dry), Charlie Garber (Barons), Uli Latukefu (Next Goal Wins) and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Force of Nature: The Dry 2).

Behind the scenes and more on The Last Anniversary

Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky are executive producing on The Last Anniversary and Casey Haver is co-executive producing for Made Up Stories with Per Saari and Nicole Kidman executive producing for Blossom Films alongside Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh for BINGE. Strauss, Polson and Liane Moriarty are executive producers. Sarah L. Walker serves as script producer.