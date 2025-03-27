How to watch The Last Anniversary: stream the new Liane Moriarty adaptation online

Fans of prolific (and oft-adapted) author Liane Moriarty will need to get ready because Thursday, March 27 brings us the latest adaptation of one of her books, called The Last Anniversary.

Set in Australia's New South Wales, The Last Anniversary is about a woman who inherits a house on an island called Scribbly Gum, which abounds in secrets.

Theresa Palmer stars as the main character with Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald and Helen Thomson amongst the rest of the cast.

If you're a fan of dramas or Liane Moriarty's novels, here's how to watch The Last Anniversary, and we'll include links to the book if you want to read that too.

How to watch The Last Anniversary in the US

You'll have to wait a few days to watch The Last Anniversary in the US, compared to its Australian debut. The first episode will arrive on Sunday, March 30, and subsequent episodes will come weekly from then onwards.

You can watch The Last Anniversary on AMC Plus, with the streamer set to be the only place you can watch the show in the US.

AMC Plus costs $7.99 per month for a subscription, and it's also available as a Prime Video channel. AMC Plus offers a free trial which you can use to check out The Last Anniversary (and its other shows) without paying.

How to watch The Last Anniversary in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has confirmed that The Last Anniversary will air on BBC One and iPlayer at some point in 2025.

What it hasn't announced, however, is when, which will be disappointing for Liane Moriarty fans. We'll update you when this changes.

How to watch The Last Anniversary in Australia

The Last Anniversary airs in Australia before anywhere else, which makes sense given that it's an Aussie show. It premieres on Thursday, March 27, and episodes will arrive weekly.

You'll be able to watch the show via the streaming service Binge, as it's an original production for the streamer. We don't expect it to come out anywhere else.

Binge costs $10 per month for its basic ad-supported tier, which goes up to $19 for Standard (and there are annual options for both, which save you money). There's a seven-day free trial for new subscribers on any of the plans, letting you check out The Last Anniversary for free.

How to watch The Last Anniversary everywhere else

