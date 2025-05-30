How to watch Mountainhead: stream the new movie from Succession creator

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has his latest project releasing on Saturday, May 31 (or later, depending on where you live). Mountainhead isn't a TV show but a movie, though it seems to hit on similar themes to Armstrong's hit show.

Mountainhead is about a group of four friends and tech billionaires, played by Stave Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith.

This group meets up at one of their mountain estates for a holiday but finds that the world off the slopes begins to fall into turmoil. The four decide that the best people to save the worlds would be them, and make a new plan for humanity... as their friendships begins to fracture.

The movie promises to blend Armstrong's satire of the super-rich with timely themes and a more tense atmosphere than Succession.

If you're excited for this new movie, here's how to watch Mountainhaid.

How to watch Mountainhead in the US

Mountainhead will stream online in the US but it'll also be shown on TV: on the Max channel on Saturday, May 31 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A few live TV streaming services let you purchase HBO as an add-on package if you don't have it already. The list includes Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with it available if you pay a little extra per month. Of those Sling TV is the cheapest with its plans beginning at $45 per month.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one, and it'll get Mountainhead when it streams on HBO.

How to watch Mountainhead in the UK

You'll be able to watch Mountainhead in the UK the day after it airs in the US: that means from Sunday, June 1 onwards.

The movie will be added to the libraries of both Sky TV and Now TV. The latter is cheaper but the former includes Netflix and Discovery Plus in a subscription.

How to watch Mountainhead in Australia

It's nice and easy to watch Mountainhead in Australia because the recent launch of the Max streaming service means you have a one-stop streaming home for the movie.

Mountainhead will be added to Max AU on Sunday, June 1.

How to watch Mountainhead everywhere else

