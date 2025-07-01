How to watch Heads of State: stream the Idris Elba & John Cena movie online
The latest big-name action movie from a prolific streamer
Two big action stars unite in the new action-comedy movie Heads of State, which lands on Wednesday, July 2, and we'll help you find a way to watch it as soon as it comes out.
Streaming: Prime Video
Free trials: Amazon Prime free trials
Release date: Wednesday, July 2
Runtime: 113 minutes
The movie stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President respectively, whose flight is attacked by criminals as part of a conspiracy theory. They find themselves having to team up to save the world in a story that also includes Paddy Considine, Priyanka Chopra Jones and Jack Quaid.
Cena and Elba have worked together on lots of films before and it's also familiar ground for the streamer which recently put out G20 which was also about world leaders being attacked by terrorists.
Here's how to watch Heads of State online when it comes out.
How to watch Heads of State
If you want to watch Heads of State, you'll need to use Prime Video, and the movie isn't expected to be shown in theaters anywhere.
To watch movies on Prime Video you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime, with the subscription having a few different facets including access to Amazon's video-on-demand streaming service.
A subscription to Amazon Prime usually costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95.
As a note, Prime Video movies and shows have commercials by default, which some may find annoying. Thankfully you can remove adverts from your Prime Video subscription, though this will cost you an extra $3.99 / £2.99 each month.
How to watch Heads of State for free
If you're curious about Heads of State (and perhaps other similar action thrillers on Prime Video, like G20 which we mentioned before) then you'll be glad to know that you can test the streamer without paying.
This is because there's a 7-day Amazon Prime free trial which lets you use Prime Video for a week. It also lets you check out other Prime perks.
This rolls into a monthly subscription once it ends so watch out for that, whether you're interested in continuing or not, as annual is the cheaper way to subscribe.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
