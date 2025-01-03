G20: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Tense political thriller G20 is a movie starring Hollywood superstar Viola Davis. The Oscar winner plays fictional US President Danielle Sutton who is targeted by terrorists when the intergovernmental G20 summit comes under siege. Using her leadership qualities and military know-how, Danielle must outsmart her enemy to save her family, country and fellow world leaders.

Viola Davis, who was crowned best actress for her role in the 2016 movie Fences, also acts as a producer on the film and, along with fellow producer Julius Tennon, says: “G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart.”

Here’s everything you need to know about G20 on Prime Video…

The film G20 will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, April 10 2025.

G20 plot

G20 follows US president Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis) as she attends the G20 summit alongside her fellow world leaders. But the forum comes under siege, with President Sutton as the terrorists’ top target. Danielle manages to evade capture but must outwit her attackers to save everyone and everything she holds dear.

G20 cast — Viola Davis as President Danielle Sutton

Viola Davis plays the gutsy leader of the United States, President Danielle Sutton. As well as winning an Academy Award for Fences, she has also starred in The Help, The Woman King, Widows, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Suicide Squad and City of Angels. Viola played Michelle Obama in the 2022 series The First Lady.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady. (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/SHOWTIME)

Who else is starring in G20?

Also starring in G20 is Black-ish star Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but if one is released we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on G20

G20 was directed by Patricia Riggen, and written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and Logan Miller and Noah Miller, with story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon. It is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and MRC with Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions also producing.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” says Riggen. “With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish.”