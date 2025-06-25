Prime Video adds thriller series from Chicago Fire creator — Jack Ryan fans take note this could be for you
Can a handpicked team of talented agents stop a nuclear threat?
Prime Video has added Countdown, a new thriller series about the race to stop a major nuclear terrorist attack, boasting an all-star cast and sounding very much like one for fans of shows like Jack Ryan.
The Boys actor Jensen Ackles stars as maverick LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is undercover in a prison when he is recruited to join a secret task force by Special Agent Nathan Blythe (Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane).
Assembled in the wake of the murder of a Department of Homeland Secutiry officer, the crack team is made up of tech whizz Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane); Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu) who works in the LAPD’s gangs and narcotics division; terrorism expert and FBI agent Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight); and DEA special agent Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) who works undercover with drug dealers.
Teasing the plot, the makers say: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.
"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."
Creator Derek Haas, the man behind Chicago Fire and its spin-offs, loved the group element to the story.
"It's like an all-star team, with people from a bunch of different agencies," he says. "Putting this disparate group together and then emphasising different strengths is what makes the show."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
At the heart of the plot is LAPD detective Mark Meachum, and Jensen Ackles explains that his character is something of a loose cannon. "Mark is a wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy. He takes risks most people wouldn’t, so there's some full-on action."
However, there's a love-hate spark between Mark and Amber that could develop into romance. It all makes for an intriguing-sounding thriller.
Is Countdown worth a watch?
If you love thrillers like Jack Ryan and Reacher, then this certainly sounds like one for your watchlist. The trailer promises plenty of thrills and spills as the team attempts to prevent a weapon of mass destruction from hitting LA. It also has great credentials coming from the creator of Chicago Fire.
Countdown release schedule
The first three parts have dropped today [Wednesday, June 25] on Prime Video. The remaining episodes are then released on the streaming service weekly.
The first three parts of Countdown are available to watch now on Prime Video.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.