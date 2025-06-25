Prime Video adds thriller series from Chicago Fire creator — Jack Ryan fans take note this could be for you

Prime Video has added Countdown, a new thriller series about the race to stop a major nuclear terrorist attack, boasting an all-star cast and sounding very much like one for fans of shows like Jack Ryan.

The Boys actor Jensen Ackles stars as maverick LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is undercover in a prison when he is recruited to join a secret task force by Special Agent Nathan Blythe (Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane).

Assembled in the wake of the murder of a Department of Homeland Secutiry officer, the crack team is made up of tech whizz Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane); Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu) who works in the LAPD’s gangs and narcotics division; terrorism expert and FBI agent Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight); and DEA special agent Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) who works undercover with drug dealers.

Jensen Ackles and Jesscia Camacho star (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.

"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."

Creator Derek Haas, the man behind Chicago Fire and its spin-offs, loved the group element to the story.

"It's like an all-star team, with people from a bunch of different agencies," he says. "Putting this disparate group together and then emphasising different strengths is what makes the show."

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

At the heart of the plot is LAPD detective Mark Meachum, and Jensen Ackles explains that his character is something of a loose cannon. "Mark is a wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy. He takes risks most people wouldn’t, so there's some full-on action."

However, there's a love-hate spark between Mark and Amber that could develop into romance. It all makes for an intriguing-sounding thriller.

Is Countdown worth a watch?

Eric Dane as Special Agent Nathan Blythe (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

If you love thrillers like Jack Ryan and Reacher, then this certainly sounds like one for your watchlist. The trailer promises plenty of thrills and spills as the team attempts to prevent a weapon of mass destruction from hitting LA. It also has great credentials coming from the creator of Chicago Fire.

Countdown release schedule

The first three parts have dropped today [Wednesday, June 25] on Prime Video. The remaining episodes are then released on the streaming service weekly.

The first three parts of Countdown are available to watch now on Prime Video.