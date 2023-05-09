Jack Ryan season 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the spy drama

Tom Clancy's iconic spy Jack Ryan has one more mission to complete, as Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 4 marks the end of the spy drama's run. And it's a quick turnaround for the series, as season 4 is set to premiere in summer 2023, about six months after Jack Ryan season 3 concluded.

The ending of Jack Ryan marks the end of an era for Prime Video, as the streaming service says goodbye to two of its most popular series: Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5. Though to be sure, it still has a number of high-profile shows in its lineup, including The Boys, The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time.

But we're focusing on Jack Ryan here, so let's dive into everything that we know about Jack Ryan season 4.

The final season of Jack Ryan begins on Friday, June 30, with the first two episodes premiering on Prime Video.

Jack Ryan season 4 consists of six episodes, with the remaining four episodes debuting two at a time on the subsequent Fridays. That means the final episodes of Jack Ryan are going to be available to stream on July 14.

Jack Ryan season 4 plot

Season 3 saw Jack Ryan mistakenly being labeled a traitor as he tried to prevent World War III by stopping a decades-old Soviet conspiracy from wreaking havoc. With his ally Elizabeth Wright positioned as the new CIA director, she was able to convince others to trust Jack and bring him back into the fold and they successfully save the day.

Per the official synopsis for Jack Ryan season 4, that leads to a promotion for Jack. But after dealing with an external threat, he has to look in-house for his next mission:

"The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

Jack Ryan season 4 cast

John Krasinski returns to bring Jack Ryan's run to a close. His time as the titular spy has probably been his biggest role outside of his run as Jim on The Office, though we have also seen him star in and develop the A Quiet Place franchise and make a cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (it's unknown if he is going to reprise that role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie).

The rest of the Jack Ryan cast is once again going to feature Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Accused) as James Greer and Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Special Ops: Lioness) as Mike November, as well as Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Defending Jacob) as Elizabeth Wright. Abbie Cornish (Bright Star, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is set to return as Cathy Mueller after not appearing in the series since season 1.

Among the new additions to Jack Ryan season 4 are Michael Peña (Ant-Man, Moonfall) as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa (Hunters, Pachinko) as Chao Fah.

Jack Ryan season 4 trailer

Prime Video did not include a trailer as part of its release date announcement for Jack Ryan season 4. Once a trailer becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan is a Prime Video original series, so a subscription to Amazon Prime is necessary in order to watch both the latest and past seasons.