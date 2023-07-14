Jack Ryan season 4 episode 6 recap: Prime Video's spy show wraps up... for now

It's the last hurrah for Tom Clancy's famous spy because Jack Ryan season 4 is finally at an end, and that means the final season of the action-packed Prime Video thriller wraps up with this last episode.

This swan song for Jack Ryan season 4 begins on the cliffhanger of Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) being kidnapped by the villain Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson), with Mike November (Michael Kelly) and Domingo Chavez (Michael Pena) injured and stranded on a beach.

But over the course of this last hour, they need to stop five bombs from making their way into the US and also find out who in government is responsible, as well as save their own skin.

There's a lot to cover in this final episode, so this Jack Ryan season 5 episode 6 recap will help you figure out what went down.

*Spoilers for Jack Ryan season 4 episode 6 follow*

Drama moves to Washington D.C.

CIA Acting Director Wright (Betty Gabriel) is sworn in as the full director. She calls in Adebayo Osoji (Okieriete Onaodowan) after finding intel on him in episode 5, and Ade makes a deal to provide information on where Ryan is being held in exchange for immunity.

Greer questions Tuttle, but only finds out that the bombs are currently on the move. That's despite him showing that he knows about Tuttle's cipher and coded messages.

Meanwhile, Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) is looking after Fah Sein's wife and child, Kyi and Bennu, and eventually, she figures out that Fah's data drive is hidden in Bennu's toy bunny Mun.

Ryan's rescue

Ryan begins the episode being tortured by Lemos — if you can cast your mind back all the way to episode 1, we began by seeing this — who wants to know how many people Ryan has told about her plot. Lemos also tells Jack that the bombing set to take place is proof of concept for 'convergence', which is when a terror network uses the established logistical network of a drug cartel, and will just be the start of many similar events.

Nearby, an injured November and Chavez decide to break into Lemos' base. They head to a fishing village to stock up, and Chavez moves to the compound while November goes to a local air force base to procure an escape plane.

Chavez enacts his plan, going full stealth mode to take out the guards, before he finds and kills Lemos and rescues Ryan.

Stopping the plot

With Ryan freed, Greer tries to stop Ade from signing the deal for immunity, but he's too late. Luckily, CIA analyst Patrick has dug up loads of information on the operation, and together with Fah's data our heroes have a lot to go on. They also figure out that Lagos was the sole stop Lemos' shipments made from Myanmar to Mexico, hence the drama there at the beginning of the season.

Since Lemos said the shipment had been expedited, Ryan realizes that Tuttle presumably will have been sent a new cipher for his new information. The two and Greer go to Bizhub in Bethesda, and find that he's been sent some car keys for trucks that are currently being shipped up from Mexico.

Ryan, Greer, November and Chavez head to the border to try and find the five Toyotas that are on their way, and identify a car hauler transporting all of them. Once identified, the driver tries to shoot his way out, alongside some hidden guards in surrounding cars, but our quartet and the police manage to stop them.

Finding the bomb in the first car, Ryan disarms it, knowing that if he wavers then whoever organized the plot could just set off the bombs anyway.

The heroes reason that it's curious that this car delivery could have been expedited, as it means the hauler didn't need to provide the information that indicated a bomb was on board, and Wright finds a copy of a letter from someone who authorized the transport.

Return to Washington

Wright confronts Ade once again, with the new information they've found on him, including his hand in killing Thomas Miller. Although he has immunity, that only affects arrests from the CIA, and this time the police arrive to arrest him.

At a hearing a few days later, Ryan drops the bombshell that the senator in charge of the hearings (and constant thorn in Wright's side) Henshaw is the one who signed the letter, and whether he knew it or not, he facilitated Ade and Lemos' plot. Once again, a last-minute reveal in a season of Jack Ryan shows that it was all a senator's fault!

At the end, our heroes for the last four seasons meet on the steps of the White House. They tease that the president could ask Ryan to run for office, hinting toward the plot of Tom Clancy's later novels, but after he quit later in the season he's content being unemployed for now. He goes off to spend time with Mueller.

That's it for Jack Ryan then, unless the rumored spin-off featuring Chavez materializes. And given his action setpieces in the various episodes (especially this one) and that we've set up many aspects of his back story, it seems likely!