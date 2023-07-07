Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 recap: Ryan is on the war path, and he's not alone

After a grizzly end to its second episode, Jack Ryan season 4 continues with all our characters now working to avoid — or enact, for some of the villains — 'convergence', which is detailed in our episode 2 recap.

We've already seen the beginnings of a conspiracy that links the Silver Lotus Triad in Myanmar, a cartel in Mexico, an assassination in Nigeria and people very high up in the US government, and in episode 3 our heroes chase up their leads... and begin their war path.

This is the final season of Prime Video's hit Tom Clancy-inspired thriller series, so the future of the expansive cast of characters is really up in the air. And if you meet the Jack Ryan season 4 cast you'll understand that most of the important characters from the previous seasons are all present and accounted for, including some new faces, and each is getting into some dramatic situations in episode 3.

As is the case for most twisty spy dramas, Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 throws lots of information at you in a short space of time, so it's understandable if you've missed some key details or character moments. So this episode recap will give you all the important tidbits — not all presented in order though, as to make things clear we've presented each storyline together and not spread out like they are in the show.

*Spoilers for Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 follow*

The flight south

Michael Kelly, Michael Pena and John Krasinski in Jack Ryan season 4. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

We start the episode in Washington D.C. where Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) and his two stalwart allies James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) finally unite for the first time this season. They're hunting for Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña) who can help them stop convergence.

We know that Chavez is in California, where he returns to an old home and retrieves some guns and money from a safe. His uncle is there, and he implores the uncle to leave the house since the cartel is hunting him.

Mike November finally tracks Chavez down due to the tattoo on his arm, and Jack follows shortly after so they can make a plan. The only way of Domingo to contact Fah Sein, his contact in the Triad, is to tear apart his operation to send him a signal.

Using the Mexican Lieutenant from the first episode, November, Ryan and Chavez stage a police raid on a port that the cartel operates out of, in order to lure Chavez's cousin Marin (Ricardo Carriço) out. They find out from him that the market where the Cartel first made contact with the Triad is in Croatia, so their first step to taking apart the Triad's operation is to go there.

Liasons in Lagos

Betty Gabriel, John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce in Jack Ryan. (Image credit: Johnny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

CIA Acting Director Wright (Betty Gabriel) travels to Lagos, along with analyst Adebayo Osoji (Okieriete Onaodowan), to meet the interim president. Remember, in the first episode the previous president was murdered, and all fingers are pointing to a warlord who's vying for control of the country.

However upon meeting the current president, the warlord is present alongside the president — because he didn't organize the murder. Instead, they're asking the CIA for help in working out who actually organized it.

Wright contacts Greer (why him? More on that in the section "Jack Ryan takes a step down") with the phone number found on a burner phone for one of the assassins.

Back over in America, we get to see a lunch between Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) and Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson) where the latter asks the former to help them with something, specifically referencing Myanmar pleasure houses and a kind of addictive drug, though we don't get many details. Presumably, the relevance of this will be made clear in future episodes.

Moles in Myanmar

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In Myanmar, we return to Chao Fah Sein (Louis Ozawa), as he finds out about Miller's death from the previous episode. The head of the Silver Lotus Triad has asked him to inspect the new 'shipment' coming in, despite it being below his station, and when he does so he discovers that the 'shipment' is actually of young women. Tin Tun is there, and he's still suspicious that Fah Sein is the mole in the operation (rightly, remember!).

Fah Sein's wife Kyi (Jacelyn Parry) is desperate for them to run away, after the failed attempt in the first episode, but Chao insists they wait due to the suspicion around him. Later Kyi's brother Soe tells Chao that he knows he's planning to run away, and says he'll facilitate it, as long as Chao leaves his wife and daughter. Chao responds by killing him. That's probably a no, then.

Later, Fah arrives at the home of Tin Tun, carrying the body of Soe, and he proudly announces "I've found your mole", suggesting that he's using the now-dead Soe as a scapegoat to deflect focus and allow for his escape.

Jack Ryan takes a step down

Wendell Pierce in Jack Ryan season 4. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Before setting off for California, Jack Ryan goes to the president, and resigns from the position of Deputy Director for the CIA, due to the senate's attention on him. He recommends Greer for the position, though it means the latter is called away from a ball game with the son he's trying to mend his relationship with.

The number Wright sends to Greer leads him to Bethesda, and a company called Bizhub, which is a co-working space with lots of companies — one of which is relevant to the conspiracy. This is the same building that we saw in the first scene of the season when a mysterious Mr. Walters organized the Nigerian assassination, and sure enough this man is watching Greer from a window as he leaves the building.

Back in Washington, Greer speaks to one of his team, asking him to look over Thomas Miller's coded files, and also to look further into Bizhub.

At home, Greer calls his son to apologize but gets an icy reception. After doing so Mr. Walters turns up at his home, threatening him by saying he knows where his family lives. Walters tells him to drop the investigation, before disappearing into the night.