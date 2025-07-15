The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 15, 2025: 'let's set a date'

As Forrester Creations prepares to travel to Italy, Taylor wants Ridge to set a date in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 15, 2025.

We begin today with Bill (Don Diamont) sitting in Liam’s (Scott Clifton) room. Grace (Cassandra Creech) checks to see how Liam’s doing, and Liam says Bill could use a change of clothes because he stinks.

Grace is very happy with his progress. Liam says Bill hasn’t left the chair in days. Grace says the gunshot wound is healing well, and she hopes he knows how much he has to live for. Bill says he feels lucky knowing he could have lost his son, and it would have been his fault for freeing Luna. Liam says it’s over and they’re good. Bill is so proud of him for saving the mother of his child. Grace listens as Bill asks why he didn’t tell him about the tumor. Liam has no words.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook) are in the office with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and she’s thinking about taking some days away from the office. Ridge points out that Luna is no longer a threat because Liam saved the day. Eric can’t believe he has brain cancer. Brooke pledges to be there for both Hope and Steffy. Eric has business meetings in Naples and offers Brooke the chance to go with him and with Ridge.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) talk about the Naples trip. Donna jokes that Eric will be excited about the pizza, and Taylor agrees that Ridge feels the same way. Taylor asks about Brooke going. She wants to know if Donna would encourage Brooke to go, and Donna thinks it’s a good idea.

Eric says there’s a lot of energy in Naples right now, and Brooke points out that there have been so many iconic moments in Italy. It’s a shame Steffy can’t go, but Brooke says she looks forward to making new memories in Naples.

Bill says he understands why Liam didn’t tell him, but Liam says it was about not spending the last time he has left mourning. Bill vows that he’ll support him however he can. Liam says that being shot makes him think he’s not ready to go, and if he didn’t get killed by being shot, he’s going to fight the tumor, too.

Grace asks to see Bill outside, but before he leaves, he tells Liam he loves him. Grace takes Bill to a private room and says that she heard Liam say that he wants to fight. Bill asks if there’s any hope for him, and Grace says that there is.

Donna says Brooke is popular in Italy, and Taylor agrees that having her on the trip will increase Forrester Creations’ exposure there. Donna wants to know how Taylor really feels about the idea. Taylor says she trusts Ridge. She mentions that she’s heard Nick is back, and Donna smiles.

Eric, alone with Ridge, says that Italy has always been magical for him and for Brooke. Ridge tells him to let Brooke enjoy her time away, especially with Nick “sniffing around.”

Nick (Jack Wagner) arrives in the design office and asks Brooke how things are going. He’s heard about the shooting. He knows Liam is a strong guy, and the company should throw a parade in his honor. Brooke says it will have to wait until after Naples. “Brooke, what are you doing?” Nick asks about her decision to go to Italy with Ridge.

Bill asks about Grace’s plan. She’s been researching some options, and the results “have been promising.” Bill is ready to hear all about it, flaunting his money and influence. Grace says it’s experimental, and it’s not something the hospital will sign off on. She says this is experimental and that means expensive, as in upwards of a million dollars.

Bill doesn’t care. He’ll pay whatever amount to make it happen. She’s glad Bill is on board. “Now we just have to convince Liam,” she adds. Grace says that what she’s suggesting is a risk, but she knows Bill feels responsible, and she hopes he can convince Liam to act.

Eric asks Ridge about keeping Nick away from Brooke. Ridge just wants to keep Nick away from Brooke because he feels responsible. Taylor walks in and can tell they’re discussing something important.

Nick isn’t ready to let Brooke go down this path again with Ridge. She’s better than that. He has business in Naples and he wants Brooke to fly there with him.

Bill explains the experimental procedure to Liam, who is blown away by the prospect of being healed. Bill thinks Liam needs to consider the possibility, but he’ll have to work fast. Liam can’t believe there’s a chance. Grace walks in, and Liam asks if there’s a chance he can live. Grace looks at Bill with an expression of concern. What’s she not telling us?

Eric says he was just wrapping up after giving Ridge a piece of his mind. “Think about what I said,” Eric says, leaving. Taylor knows that they were talking about Itay, and she has one request before he leaves. “Let’s set a date,” she says.

Brooke says she’ll be busy in Italy, and he’ll be busy, too. But Nick will make time for her, the way she deserves, and it’s what a man who really wants to be with her would do. “Come to Italy with me,” he says.

Liam reminds Grace that she told him the tumor was inoperable. She explains that there’s an experimental surgery, but they can’t wait for him to heal. Grace is convinced that the surgery will work, and she’s taken the liberty of having the surgeon flown in from elsewhere. It can’t be done in the hospital because of the approval process, so Bill will do whatever it takes to make it happen. Liam won’t say no if he has a chance. He’ll do anything to be there for his girls.

Grace has some paperwork. He has to sign, and then she can book the OR at a surgical center. She truly believes in her colleague. Bill believes in Grace because Beth and Kelly can’t lose their father. “There’s nobody braver than you are. Let’s do this,’ Bill says. Liam takes the pen and signs. It’ll be done the following day. Bill calls tomorrow the first day of the rest of Liam’s life.