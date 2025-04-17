The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 16, 2025: Liam looks to the future

Deacon tries to get inside Hope’s head while Bridget finds out about Liam’s condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 16, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) share a kiss. He asks what he can do to take things off her mind. He promises to check on Liam (Scott Clifton) as soon as he gets to the hospital, so if she needs to go to the office she can. Steffy can’t even think about being in the office and would rather go to work with Finn so he can tell her if he’s really doing ok. Finn assures her that he has a great team.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) checks Liam’s eyes. He’s making good progress but he wants to know if he can go home. He misses his daughters. Bridget (Ashley Jones) walks in and is shocked to see Liam, and he’s just as shocked to see her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) shows up at Brooke’s house to see Hope (Annika Noelle). He hopes things are working out with Brooke, but Hope isn’t sure what’s going on between them. He wants to know how Hope is doing.

Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) share a kiss in the design office. He says he was going to ask her to dinner but he’d also like to lock the door and keep kissing her. She tells him how much she loves him and is attracted to him. She knows Luna (Lisa Yamada) thinks the same of him.

Luna is at Il Giardino seeing her grandmother while Deacon is out. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) wasn’t able to get away from the restaurant but she’s glad her “mischievous granddaughter” Luna can visit, and Luna jokes that the “apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Will assures Electra that Luna isn’t on his mind at all.

Luna shows off her disguise to Sheila, who knows Charlie isn’t the most astute security guard. Sheila is concerned that Will told her to leave, but Luna smiles a psycho smile and says that if Will really wanted her to leave he would have told her to leave sooner. She thinks she got his attention. Sheila doesn’t look so sure.

Hope isn’t sure how she’s doing. She recaps all of the bad things happening in her life and he says she has a lot on her plate. Deacon knows she needs support, and Hope appreciates it because Brooke keeps choosing Ridge over her.

Bridget had no idea he was in the hospital, and Grace explains that he wants it to remain private. Liam admits Hope doesn’t know and Liam says he doesn’t want her to know. Only his doctors, Steffy and Finn should know about it.

Finn tells Steffy that brain injuries are complex and they have to give him time to heal. Steffy doesn’t think it was an episode, rather she suspects that Bill somehow caused it by pushing him too hard. Bill’s behavior has consequences, Steffy says. She points out that Liam could have died, but Finn reminds her that she saved him.

Will says Luna never stood a chance with him. It’s going to take more than pizza to sway him. She jokes that Luna loves him, but he says it’s more about love and respect, which is what he loves about his relationship with Electra. He admits, however, that eventually he wants to be alone with her.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna shares more details about her time with Will, including how she “dropped [her] costume” and it had the desired effect. She gave him a “sneak peek” of what she can offer.

Hope thinks she’s spiraling. Hope thinks her whole life is a mess, but Deacon points out all of the good things going on in her life. He reminds her that Hope for the Future wasn’t an international success by accident, and Carter is a fool for letting her go.

Grace gives Bridget an update, and Bridget tells him it’s going to be very hard for him to keep it all a secret. Steffy and Finn arrive, and Liam tells Bridget that if she wants to know what happened, Steffy is the one who saved his life.

Electra kisses Will and asks about being alone. She points out that they’re alone now, but he says it’s not what he’s thinking. She says they will have their time alone, and it will be amazing, but it won’t be today. She asks if he understands.

Luna says Electra can’t make Will happy. She says she took Sheila’s advice and planted the seed, but Sheila says it will require attention. And, like her grandmother, she knows how to do it.

Hope thinks her father is biased, and he admits that he’s particularly fond of Liam. He knows what Liam did hurt her, but deep inside he knows Liam is a good man. Hope thinks they’re better as co-parents than spouses.

Bridget had no idea that Liam was in the hospital, and she thinks his family needs to know. Steffy agrees, but Finn supports Liam and says they’ll stand by his request that no one know he’s there.

Electra doesn’t want Will to think she’s rejecting him. He knows how incredible she is and he only has eyes for her and he wants her to know that’s how he feels.

Luna looks at a photo of Will and thinks back to their conversation while she was in lingerie. She looks downcast while thinking about his rejection, but then she imagines that instead of rejecting her, he welcomed her advances and they ended up kissing. She’s so into her daydream that she almost falls off her stool.

Hope says she hasn’t heard from Liam lately. Deacon asks if he’s called Beth and she says he hasn’t. She’s worried.

Finn tells Liam that he looked at his chart and he’s progressing well. Liam trusts his medical team’s judgement but he misses his daughters. Steffy says Kelly is curious about why he hasn’t been around. Liam hopes he’s going to be back for the Daddy-Daughter dance, and nothing is going to stop him. “It’s just what matters,” he says. He’s been thinking about everything he would have missed out on if not for Steffy and Finn and the doctors. He’s thinking about everything, like making pancakes and conversations after soccer practice. He wants to be a better man, and he sees this as a second chance to put love first. That’s what he vows to do. Steffy says it sounds just like him.