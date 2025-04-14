The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 14, 2025: Brooke and Taylor clash

Brooke and Taylor clash while Luna plays a new game with Will in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 14, 2025.

We begin a new week at Forrester Creations, where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says it has been a difficult time for them. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) agrees, noting that they’ve both lost people they care about. Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) overhears Carter telling Brooke that she’ll get Ridge back.

At Eric’s house, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) realizes that Electra (Laneya Grace) is distracted. Electra admits she’s thinking about Will.

Will (Crew Morrow) tells the delivery person that he didn’t order pizza. Luna (Lisa Yamada) pulls off the disguise and tells him she’s there for him. He's shocked.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is at Il Giardino when Poppy (Romy Park) comes in. She got Sheila’s message. Sheila is ready to talk about Luna, her granddaughter. Poppy realizes that Sheila knows the secret. Sheila is furious that Poppy kept the secret from her, and from Finn (Tanner Novlan), for all these years.

Electra tells Ivy that she’s afraid Will wants more than she’s ready to give.

Luna says she’ll be gone before Will can call security. She wants him to know she’s there to tell him she’s been thinking about something.

In the design office, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) looks at a press release for Brooke’s Bedroom when Daphne walks in and says she can see where Hope gets her morals. She’s hoping to get Hope off of Carter’s mind.

Carter asks Brooke if he’s crazy for trying to get Hope back. Brooke admits a lot has happened, between Hope feeling betrayed and the kiss with Daphne. Carter admits he felt something with Daphne, but Daphne was the one who kissed him. He thinks he needs to remind Hope of how much he still loves her.

Sheila accuses Poppy of robbing Finn of the chance to know his daughter, and she kept Luna away from their family. Poppy admits she thought it was possible for Finn to be her father, but she was hoping it wasn’t true. When Sheila accuses Poppy of raising a double murderer, Poppy points out that she’s one to talk because Luna got it from Sheila’s side of the family, but Sheila responds that at least she didn’t tap into her own family.

Ivy recalls that Will isn’t pressuring her for anything. Electra says Will saved her after the deepfake drama. She loves him and doesn’t want to lose him.

Though he doesn’t want to talk to her, Luna says she wants to talk about his father. Will says he knows about their shared childhood trauma, and he’s shocked that Bill didn’t see Luna’s con from a mile away. She says that after getting to know Bill, she now realizes that she has more in common with Will, pointing out that Bill can be selfish and overbearing. She says she understands that because she had the same growing up.

Taylor and Daphne discuss exploring Paris, and Daphne hopes to do so with Carter. Daphne tells Taylor she’s going to be the next woman in Carter’s life.

Carter thanks Brooke for being so understanding about the kiss with Daphne. While she wasn’t happy about the kiss, she doesn’t trust Daphne. Carter asks if she’ll put in a good work for him, but Brooke worries it’s too soon. She’s trying to figure out how to fit in at Forrester Creations because things have changed so much, and then she goes home and there’s so much distance with Hope. Carter assures her that she’ll find her path with Ridge and Hope. Daphne walks in, innocently asking if she’s interrupting, even though she was eavesdropping.

Crew Morrow in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Daphne slams down her papers on the desk, and Brooke says she could smell Daphne’s lovely scent a mile away, suggesting that she bottle it up for the company. Brooke leaves and Daphne admits to Carter that finding him with Brooke was a disappointment because she wanted to find him half-naked again.

Brooke storms into the design office, and Taylor jokes that she didn’t recognize her without the lingerie. She’s surprised Brooke isn’t out wandering the halls looking for Ridge.

Ivy says it’s Electra’s body, and she gets to make up her mind about it. Electra says it feels right, but she hesitates because it’s a big decision and she wants it to mean something. Ivy reminds her that Will has made it clear that he wants to be with her, but sex can be traumatic if it’s not the right time.

Luna says Will is nothing like his father, but Will says she doesn’t know anything about him. Luna says he sees people for who they are. Will says he can only look at her and see danger, but when she says danger could be fun, he says in her case, it can be deadly. Luna says she heard him talking to Electra, and she’s still willing to help him. She’ll be there to help anytime, anywhere.

Poppy says it’s no wonder Luna turned out the way she did because she has Sheila’s blood in her veins. Poppy doesn’t want anything to do with Sheila or Luna or anyone else anymore. Sheila asks if she’s threatening her, because Sheila will “snap” Poppy like a twig.

Ivy is proud of Electra for being true to herself. She thinks Will sees that about Electra and appreciates it. That’s why Will wants her and no one else.

Luna looks at all the pretty clothes while Will answers a text. While he’s not looking, she strips into her lingerie, asking what she should try on first.

Poppy says two can play at Sheila’s game. Sheila says she’s dealing with a drug addict and sex addict, which leads Poppy to slap her. Of course, that just makes Sheila laugh, and for the first time, Poppy looks worried.

Daphne says Carter could take his shirt off again, and he could help with hers. He tries to pull away from her, and she asks if he’s still hung up on Hope. Daphne says he needs to think about his future.

Brooke asks why Taylor isn’t at her office. When Brooke says she was only trying on clothing for the fitting, Taylor says Ridge and Eric are busy preparing the couture line for the upcoming fashion show. Brooke says she’s only interested in Ridge, and they always come back to each other.