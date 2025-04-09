The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 9, 2025: Steffy searches for answers

Steffy tries to get answers from Liam while Finn confronts Bill in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 9, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) not to push himself, but any information he has will help. He’s out of it, but he thinks he’s ok. She says he’s going to be ok after what Grace and her team did. She takes him through the injuries and asks if he fell.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in his office when Bill (Don Diamont) walks by his office. Finn asks if he has a minute, and Bill walks in. He’s visiting a business associate. Bill knows Finn wants to talk about Luna.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) she’s never been able to have a grandmother, and Sheila is thrilled to have someone who wants her around. Luna says Sheila is the only one who was there for her when she needed someone. Sheila vows to never turn her back on her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that Carter let Hope down and let the Forresters walk all over her, and he says Carter is going to pay for what he did. Daphne says Carter’s actions were noble. Deacon calls her “Fifi” and reminds her that she hurt Hope, too.

Luna admits that she feels really good, and Will is part of it. But she’s thinking of another man: her father.

Finn reminds Bill that Luna killed two men and almost killed Steffy. Bill laughs at him and says Finn is just like Liam, who gave him an earful. He’s out of patience.

Liam can’t remember anything about the accident. Steffy asks if he had an argument. Liam thinks back to the conversation with his father and how Bill said he wouldn’t make it without him. Liam remembers quitting his job over Luna and how it puts Steffy and Kelly in danger. Steffy says he loves working for Bill, but as he thinks back to the argument, Liam hears Bill saying he’s left a “path of destruction” in his wake after hurting Steffy, Hope and his kids. He remembers Bill telling him to leave. And that’s when he collapsed. “My dad,” Liam says. Steffy asks if Bill did this to him.

Deacon says Daphne can call security, but he doesn’t think they need to bother Charlie. He tells Carter that if he really loved Hope, she’d still be working there. He warns “Frenchie” that the same thing could happen to her, and he tells Carter to stay away from Hope or they’ll finish this. After he leaves, Daphne studies his bloodied face.

Sheila says the bond between fathers and daughters is special. Luna says an instant connection was formed when Finn showed up at Bill’s house. Sheila wishes she knew Finn better, but she knows Luna will get to know him. She says Luna deserves a relationship with her father.

Finn asks about Bill’s argument with Liam, but Bill says Liam doesn’t argue, he lectures. Bill thinks that a guy like Liam, who has been able to correct all of the awful situations he gets himself in, tried to accuse him of making a mistake with Luna. Bill adds that Liam even went as far as to quit his job.

Lisa Yamada and Kimberlin Brown in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy asks if they argued and Bill did this to him. It got heated, Liam says, because Luna is dangerous. Steffy can’t believe Bill would get a killer out of prison and then do this to his son.

Daphne cleans up Carter’s cuts and notes that Hope’s father is such a “brute.” Carter says he’s also a black-belt in karate. Carter is upset because he knows how it looks. It looks like he sided with Ridge, but he didn’t. He reminds Daphne that taking over the company was his decision, and she supported him. Daphne points out that Hope is exactly where she was before this all started, and it’s over with her. She says there are so many things they can do now.

Sheila says Finn is a great father, but Luna doesn’t think he’ll feel the same way with her. Sheila reminds her that a parent’s love is unconditional. Luna recalls how she connected with him when he hugged her. Sheila says it felt the same way when she revealed she was his mother. But then Steffy ripped him away from her, and Luna suspects the same thing will happen to her. Sheila says their family is growing, and she doesn’t think she can allow Steffy to interfere with them anymore.

Bill tells Finn that he did Finn a favor by getting Luna out of prison. And if Finn can’t see that, he’s as bad as everyone else.

Steffy can’t believe Bill did this to Liam, but he begs her not to tell anyone, especially their daughter.

Once Carter’s cuts are bandaged, Daphne asks how he feels. He feels better and assures her he’s not the type of guy to get in fights. She’s never been into American men, but she admits European men would never have given the company back, and she finds it attractive. He says he appreciates her friendship, but she laughs and tells him to focus on the future. “The future is now,” she says as she leans close to kiss him.

Steffy says his family needs to know what happened to him because they love and care for him, but he says he needs time. Steffy says she has to tell Finn, because he’s her husband and he’s a doctor there. She calls Finn and tells him she’s in the hospital with Finn. She gives him the room number and asks him to come down, then she tells Liam that he’s going to tell Finn what happened because they’re all family, and she was so scared that he was gone. “Hey Steffy,” he says, “thank you for saving my life.”