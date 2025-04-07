The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 7, 2025: Deacon defends Hope's honor

Steffy pleads with Liam to wake up in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 7, 2025.

We begin the week with Liam (Scott Clifton) flatlining. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) watches helplessly as Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) prepares Liam for surgery.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) reminds Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that it was Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who signed the LLC paperwork, not Hope. Ridge points out that Carter took full responsibility for his actions, but Hope is just upset that it didn’t work out in her favor. Brooke thinks Hope deserves a second chance.

At Il Giardino, Hope () thanks Deacon () for his help and support. She was feeling alone and isolated and now she doesn’t. Deacon knows that Ridge and Steffy treated her poorly and that breaking up with Carter stung, especially because she loved him. “I still do,” Hope says.

Brooke says Hope should be there. When Carter walks in, Ridge says they’re discussing Hope. Brooke says Ridge and Steffy went too far with Hope’s punishment, but Ridge doesn’t agree. She asks Carter if he feels the same way.

Deacon knows Hope has been looking for a “true partner” in life. It wasn’t Thomas, but Liam was pretty close. Hope says she walked in on Carter kissing Daphne and that’s all she needed to see.

Kelly tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that Steffy got her a new dress for the daddy-daughter dance. She’s lucky to have a father who is so excited for the dance, she says. She’s also lucky to have Finn, too. Finn says he loves having Kelly as his stepdaughter.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grace keeps working to get a pulse. Steffy pleads with Liam to keep fighting, and soon Grace is able to detect a pulse. She prepares Liam for transport to the operating room.

Brooke thinks it’s only right that Hope has the same opportunity that Carter had. Carter says he doesn’t want to cause any waves after saving his relationship with Ridge, but he reminds his friend that they had a deal. Ridge doubles down, saying that Hope doesn’t regret her actions and that’s the whole problem.

Deacon knows that Hope feels betrayed by Carter, who didn’t lose anything compared to Hope. Deacon says Carter “isn’t her guy” because the right man will run through fire for her. Until she finds her man, Deacon promises to be there for her. Hope says that it has been so rough living in the cabin with all of the tension with her mother.

Kelly can’t help but wonder where her parents are. Finn isn’t sure, but he assures her it’s nothing to worry about.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

At the hospital, Steffy walks into Liam’s room after the surgery. Grace says the surgery helped to ease the swelling on his brain. Steffy tells him she’s there and he’s going to be ok. Grace says Steffy will have to watch over him closely.

Carter tells Ridge and Brooke that Hope feels betrayed and he hates it. She asks if it’s over and Carter says it is, to which Ridge says Hope is a big girl and she can deal with it. She did something horrible and has to pay the price. Brooke feels bad about not defending her daughter, but Ridge says she shouldn’t feel bad and she shouldn’t defend Hope.

Deacon tells Hope that she’s going to bounce back and he’ll always be there for her. She says she’s focusing on healing right now, but Deacon says it’s not over between Ridge, Steffy and Carter.

Liam is sleeping as Steffy looks on. Grace says he’s stable for now and Steffy asks if he could change. Grace says the bleeding could resolve itself, but for now it’s a waiting game. Steffy asks about long term effects, and Grace says that when the brain swells, it can cause issues. They will monitor him for seizures or changes in his vitals. The most important thing is for him to wake up. Steffy sits beside him and holds his hand, urging him to wake up like the doctor said. She weeps as she begs him to wake up.

Hope sits at the bar at Il Giardino, deep in thought. She thinks about Carter and being safe in his arms, and at Forrester Creations, Carter is thinking about the same thing.

Carter is lost in thought when Deacon walks in and says he “messed with his daughter” and it’s a bad move. Very, very bad.

Finn tells Kelly that Rachel is on her way. He sends Steffy a text asking where she is and he doesn't get a response.

Grace says that there are two points of impact on Liam’s head and she wonders what happened to him. Steffy focuses on Liam and tells him to wake up, telling him to wake up because so many people need him, including his father and brothers and his daughters. She needs him, too, even though they aren’t together anymore. She thinks back to the good times they had on the beach and on trips. She thinks back to their wedding, too.

“Liam, come on,” she begs. “Please wake up.” She’s in tears. Suddenly, his eyelids start to flutter. She tells Grace he’s waking up and Grace tells him that he’s in the hospital. Steffy asks if he can see her or hear her. He squeezes her hand as his eyes finally open.