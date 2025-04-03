The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 3, 2025: Liam collapses

Liam and Bill argue over Luna while Deacon vows to protect Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 3, 2025.

We begin today with Bill (Don Diamont) laughing at Liam (Scott Clifton) for quitting. He says he handed his son a job on a silver platter, claiming that Liam can’t make it without him. “Watch me,” Liam says. Bill asks if he’s going to be a computer geek again, reminding his son that his “daddy” paid for everything. Liam says he’s walking away from the drama. “Bye,” Bill says.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) marvel at how they’re back at work. Ridge says it feels good. Steffy says it feels good not having to deal with Hope (Annika Noelle) and her drama.

Katie (Heather Tom) asks Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) what happened to cause Hope to rush out. Brooke says she feels sold out by Carter and her mother.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) holds Hope and says he hates what she’s going through, but he’s got her. Always.

Katie knows Hope is “lashing out” and Brooke says she now knows that Hope still feels betrayed and thinks no one supports her.

Deacon says she’s his daughter and he’s always going to support her. He thinks the takeover is all Carter’s fault, and he’s the one who should have been fired.

Ridge gets a text from Baker, who is still working on finding a way to get Luna locked up. Ridge knows Steffy wants to keep Luna away from Finn, and Steffy makes a comment about Luna not getting to Finn unless it’s over her dead body. Ridge reminds her how close she came to being killed, all the more reason for Luna to be in jail.

Liam hates how Bill talks to him, but he’ll bend over backwards for Luna. Bill is “certifiable” for everything he’s doing. He doesn’t know which version of Bill he’s going to get. Bill insists Steffy and Kelly aren’t in danger, and Liam is just blowing things out of proportion, again, and he’s threatening to walk away from the greatest thing that’s ever happened to him. “Are you really that stupid?” Bill asks.

Katie says this is Hope’s home, too, but Brooke says she can’t let go of what happened. Katie says she’s pushing her mother away from her when she says so many hurtful things that she’s going to regret. Brooke knows she won’t stop until Hope lets this go.

Deacon says he wouldn’t be a good father if he didn’t try to protect her. He wasn’t a good father before, but he’s there no,w and he’s not going to let the Forresters get away with what they’ve done. Hope calms him down.

Steffy can’t understand how Bill could make such a foolish mistake, and Liam is really upset about it. Steffy says Luna has Sheila’s DNA and she’ll kill again. She says Liam truly thinks Bill lost his mind.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill says Liam needs to act like a grown man, but Liam says he doesn’t want to be like Bill. Bill says Liam doesn’t know who he is, which Liam takes as an attack on his dead mother. She kept the information about Bill from Liam until she was dying. Liam says it didn’t stop him from trying to understand what the Spencer name means, but none of it is Bill anymore. He doesn’t know what Luna did to Bill to make him abandon all of his principles, but the more he pushes Liam away, the harder it is for Liam not to walk away. He asks his father to say he loves him and not to push him away, and when he asks Bill why he can’t say that, Bill is silent.

Katie says it’s hard as a parent when their children are hurting. She tells Brooke that Hope loves Brooke and she’ll come around after she sees that no one can support her like her mother.

Deacon says Hope will get through this because she’s strong and resilient. Hope says she’s angry with Carter and Brooke, and she doesn’t know who she can trust. Hope doesn’t want to go back to Brooke’s house, so Deacon says she can stay there.

Steffy says Liam feels lost these days. Ridge asks how often they talk, and Steffy says they talk when he drops Kelly off. Ridge wishes Liam had a loving father.

Bill asks if Liam is done “going off on him” which only makes Liam angrier. Liam says Bill is fearless with everything else in life, but when it comes to someone understanding him, it terrifies him. “Who are you?” Liam asks, wondering how his father could bond with a lunatic like Luna instead of him. Bill reminds him that Liam is the heir to an empire and he used the plane and yacht without thinking about it because he loves the money. He wonders what would happen if he took away the trust fund. Liam doesn’t care about the money, saying he’s the only one of Bill’s sons who cares. He wanted to love and know Bill, but Bill won’t let him. Or maybe he knows Bill too well.

Brooke has never seen Hope so lost before. She wonders what Hope will do and who she’ll turn to.

Deacon says she can stay in the room next to Deacon’s apartment. Hope is hesitant because of Sheila, but Deacon tells her to trust her old man.

Ridge knows Steffy cares about Liam. She says they’re good friends, with a long history. They always put Kelly first, and she wouldn’t have it any other way because he’s such a great father. She’ll always care about him.

Bill says he’s listened to Liam long enough and he wants Liam to admit he hasn’t put Liam and his brothers first in his life. “Dollar Bill always comes first in life,” Liam replies. Bill reminds Liam that he had Hope and Steffy in his life, and “Mr. Waffle Man” always messes up. Bill never claimed to be perfect, but he always loved and cared for his sons. His frustration with Liam is warranted, because when Liam came around all those years ago, he took him in and made him a player in the company even though he was like a homeless puppy. He thinks he’s self-righteous but Liam has left a path of destruction in his wake. If Liam wants to leave, Bill says, then leave. “But don’t come crawling back.” He tells Liam not to be there when he gets back.

Liam, blinking, sees his father walking out. He staggers to the mantle before falling. His head collides with the coffee table.