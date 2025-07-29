The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: did Grace make up Liam's 'illness'?

Did The Bold and the Beautiful just throw a giant wrench into the plot machine now that Finn is starting to ask questions about Liam’s condition? Did Grace make up the whole thing?

We have some thoughts about whatever is going on with Grace (Cassandra Creech). What if she manufactured Liam’s (Scott Clifton) entire illness to extort money from Bill (Don Diamont) for whatever it is that she needs a million dollars for?

Here’s what we know: Liam, after fighting with Bill, fell and hit his head and ended up in the care of Grace. While at the hospital, Grace allegedly discovered a brain tumor that was going to ultimately kill Liam. Prior to this incident, Liam hadn’t been exhibiting any symptoms, so other than passing out and subsequently hitting his head (twice, we might add), there were no indications that he was sick.

Upon examination, Liam was told he has an inoperable brain tumor. He made a decision that he didn’t want to tell anyone, and every attempt Grace made to offer treatment went ignored because of Liam’s fear of side effects. Thinking back, Grace’s increasing desperation appeared to be concern for Liam’s wellbeing, but what if she was trying to get him locked in on treatment so she could get money from him?

Remember the time in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office when he asked her about the frustrated calls and text messages, believing she was dealing with complicated family situations? What if the person she was dealing with back then is the same person who was calling to ensure the million dollar wire transfer went through before the surgery?

Now, for all of this to work, Grace would have had to do some quick thinking. As soon as Liam came in with a head injury, she would have needed to find some brain scans that reveal a tumor, and she’d have to make sure she was present in all areas of his care to avoid exposure. Sure, it’s a stretch, but when you think about it, why would Finn or Bridget (Ashley Jones) question the authenticity of the scans Grace showed them? There would be no reason to question them even if they took him to the MRI machine themselves and watched the results pop up onscreen.

Now that Finn saw the incisions in the July 28 episode , he’s going to start thinking back to Liam’s condition and treatment. Liam seems to be feeling good, which could be attributed to the fact that there was nothing wrong with him in the first place. Maybe the drugs Grace put him on were placebos, or depressants designed to make him feel bad when he was actually on the mend.

There’s something questionable about this whole situation with Grace and Liam. At first it was the surgery that seemed sketchy, but now we’re starting to question the whole brain tumor scenario from the very beginning.