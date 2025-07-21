The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 21: 'we're more than involved'

Just when it seemed like Liam (Scott Clifton) had received his miracle cure, things are about to take a turn as Finn (Tanner Novlan) questions the procedure that saved his life. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 21.

It was a busy week as Liam underwent a very risky experimental procedure to remove the previously inoperable brain mass that was about to cut his life short.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) told Bill (Don Diamont) that she had a colleague from overseas who could save Liam's life. All it would take is a separate hospital and a million dollars.

As if things weren't sketchy enough, as soon as the surgery was over, Grace sent Liam home with Bill to recover. Once Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) arrived, they were shocked to learn that Liam was cured and he was going to live.

Despite seeing the results with his own eyes, something about the news didn't sit right with Liam and he's about to take a closer look at this miraculous surgery.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

#BoldandBeautiful this week/next week: Steffy’s co-husband to the rescue of Steffy’s other co-husband as usual, and Steffy’s grandad is gonna be in trouble with Steffy’s mom. pic.twitter.com/Gjpx5mFhb1July 21, 2025

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) informs Nick (Jack Wagner) that she and Ridge "are more than involved. We're engaged." This makes Nick very happy, as it means the engagement should put an end to the love triangle between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He's been waiting to make his move with Brooke and now Taylor seems to be making it clear that there's no future for Brooke and Ridge.

Little does Taylor know, Eric (John McCook) has thoughts about Ridge and Brooke, too. He tells his son "the only person in this world for you is Brooke, " which likely will cause Ridge to dig his heels in even deeper because he will never freely admit that he jumped into the relationship with Taylor way too fast. Whether you're Team Brooke or Team Taylor, there's no question that Ridge messed everything up by rebounding with Taylor and getting all the way to an engagement when he was really just upset at Brooke for taking the CEO position. With his back up against the wall, what will Ridge do?

Liam and Bridget (Ashley Jones) have questions about Liam's surgery. As he wonders what happened to Liam, Finn wants to get answers to all of the questions swirling around this miracle cure and the mysterious circumstances that led to the surgery in the first place. Finn knows something doesn't add up and he's not going to rest until he puts the pieces together.

We're excited to see what happens as the drama continues on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

