The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 14: Liam's awake, for now

Nick wants to get Brooke away from Ridge while Liam goes under the knife again. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 14.

Last week ended with Bill (Don Diamont) rushing to the hospital to be met with open hostility from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Bill had no idea that Luna (Lisa Yamada) had been causing so much trouble, but his main focus was on Liam (Scott Clifton) and his recovery. Steffy didn't think Bill should see him, which likely won't last long as Bill starts throwing his weight around.

No one is really talking about Luna now that Li (Naomi Matsuda) says she's dead, but there's evidence that points to Luna being very much alive after her surgery. What's Li's game and why is she suddenly so invested in Luna? It's a mystery.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

As we can see, Nick (Jack Wagner) is back this week to convince Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Ridge is no good for her. He's not going to change and she'd be happier if she was with Nick. He wants Brooke to join him in Italy, which means saying goodbye to Ridge once and for all.

Bill wants to know what Liam's chances are, but what we don't know is whether he's talking about being shot or if he finally knows that Liam is dying of a brain tumor. We can only imagine that it was Hope (Annika Noelle) who gave him the news, and now Bill is trying to play catch up to save his son's life. When Grace (Cassandra Creech) says there's a chance, the next thing we know is that Liam is being prepped for surgery, and he's awake.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) are upset about a decision that's been made. Finn says it's "not standard protocol" and we can only imagine that he's talking about Bill and Grace discussing surgery for Liam.

At the end of the clip, we see Grace receiving a sum of one million dollars and she looks relieved. Now we have to wonder what's really going on, and does she have a miracle cure for Liam or is this all smoke and mirrors to extort money from Bill?

We're excited to see what happens as the summer drama starts to heat up on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.