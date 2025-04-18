The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of April 21: 'have a great show'

Life goes on at Forrester Creations with a fashion show set to take place at the iconic fashion house. Expect lots of drama. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 21.

On the heels of finding out that Liam (Scott Clifton) has an inoperable brain tumor, the rest of the Forresters (who still have no idea that Liam is sick) turn their attention to the annual fashion show.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) mentioned that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) have been hard at work on their new couture line, which will be showcased at the big event.

Sadly, though, after Hope for the Future was sidelined, it's very unlikely that Zende (Delon De Metz) will have anything in the show. It would be great to see him included somehow, because the talented young designer has now lost two chances to show off his work and has been twice disappointed by Hope for the Future being cut.

We'd also love to see Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra's (Laneya Grace) work debuting in the big event, too. And if Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is there, we can bet Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) will be close by, too.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of April 21-25 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

In addition to the glitz and glamour of the fashion show, including the models and the influencers in attendance, we also see that there's some big drama between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor.

Brooke seems to usher Taylor into one of the workrooms, slamming the door. "What have you done!?" Brooke demands in a high voice.

We can only imagine what leads to this interaction, but if we had to put a bet on it, we have to think that Ridge is involved.

As far as timing goes, it's hard to think about fashion shows when Liam has an inoperable brain tumor. He doesn't appear in the preview, leading us to wonder what next week has in store for us.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.