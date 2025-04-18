Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of April 21-25

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 21-25.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21

"Doug’s hidden debt to Joey edges him into dangerous territory, Eva pours herself into orchestrating Ted and Nicole’s upcoming celebration, and the family gets together for karaoke night."

Tuesday, April 22

"Anita grapples with an unexpected offer, Bill navigates internal firm pressures, and Dani’s latest decision upends Chelsea’s carefully laid plans."

Wednesday, April 23

"Dani chooses her own path, Ted urges Nicole to abandon their anniversary bash for a private getaway, and Doug doubles down on a risky windfall."

Thursday, April 24

"Nicole takes charge of Laura’s mysterious case, Doug wrestles with his demons, and Vanessa and Joey forge a risky pact."

Friday, April 25

"Doug admits his struggles with a growing gambling addiction, Bill fights to maintain power over his firm despite health concerns, and Naomi steps in to defend a combative homeless woman under Jacob’s watchful eye."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14: "Kat’s birthday celebration stirs hidden tensions, Bill and Hayley confront an unexpected turning point, and Dani struggles with heartbreak she can’t quite leave behind."

Tuesday, April 15: "Naomi’s unexpected legal maneuver rattles her fragile peace with Bill, Tyrell’s crisis pits Martin and Smitty’s parenting styles against each other, and Dani’s escalating struggles pull Andre further into her dangerous orbit."

Wednesday, April 16: "Dani hopes to rekindle her lost spark with Pamela’s help, Martin and Smitty face new hurdles protecting Tyrell, and Nicole and Ted confront lingering issues in their marriage as they prepare to celebrate a relationship milestone."

Thursday, April 17: "Naomi’s renewed push for a game-changing settlement stirs tension with Bill, Tyrell’s escalating bullying battle forces Martin to reconsider his parental approach, and Samantha’s modeling ambitions spark a bold plan with Kat and Chelsea."

Friday, April 18: "Vanessa’s bond with Joey challenges her marriage, Naomi arranges a family outing to support Anita, and Dani contemplates a grand comeback in fashion with a bold new venture at Pamela’s side."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.