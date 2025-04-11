Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of April 14-18

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the third week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 14-18.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of April 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Kat’s birthday celebration stirs hidden tensions, Bill and Hayley confront an unexpected turning point, and Dani struggles with heartbreak she can’t quite leave behind."

Tuesday, April 15

"Naomi’s unexpected legal maneuver rattles her fragile peace with Bill, Tyrell’s crisis pits Martin and Smitty’s parenting styles against each other, and Dani’s escalating struggles pull Andre further into her dangerous orbit."

Wednesday, April 16

"Dani hopes to rekindle her lost spark with Pamela’s help, Martin and Smitty face new hurdles protecting Tyrell, and Nicole and Ted confront lingering issues in their marriage as they prepare to celebrate a relationship milestone."

Thursday, April 17

"Naomi’s renewed push for a game-changing settlement stirs tension with Bill, Tyrell’s escalating bullying battle forces Martin to reconsider his parental approach, and Samantha’s modeling ambitions spark a bold plan with Kat and Chelsea."

Friday, April 18

"Vanessa’s bond with Joey challenges her marriage, Naomi arranges a family outing to support Anita, and Dani contemplates a grand comeback in fashion with a bold new venture at Pamela’s side."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7: "Tyrell suffers a humiliating blow, Leslie escalates her vendetta, and Ted scrambles to protect his family from the fallout."

Tuesday, April 8: "Dani preps Chelsea’s farewell fashion show, Smitty takes on a new influencer assignment, and the family converges at a can’t-miss event."

Wednesday, April 9: "Andre’s hospital documentary faces unexpected pushback from wary staff, Samantha sets her sights on modeling with Chelsea’s help, and Leslie’s covert actions raise suspicions about Laura’s recovery."

Thursday, April 10: "Dani faces fallout from losing her charity board seat, Samantha’s push to become a model sparks conflict at home, and Bill brazenly flaunts his new union with Hayley at the country club."

Friday, April 11: "Samantha’s quest for a modeling manager pits Dani against Chelsea, Doug’s gambling habit jeopardizes his surgical duties, and Ted wrestles with the affairs of his past."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus.