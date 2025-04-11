General Hospital spoilers: week of April 14-18

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week as the calendar turns to the third week of April. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 14-18

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Trina confides in Portia. Willow makes a big decision. Brennan reassures Carly. Laura’s news rattles Sonny. Ava tries to soothe Ric’s worries."

Tuesday, April 15

"Elizabeth gets a warm homecoming. Alexis wrestles with her conscience. Trina seeks out Ava. Chase and Lois have a heart-to-heart. Brook Lynn lays out her plan."

Wednesday, April 16

"Lucky makes a commitment. Tracy is intrigued. Lucas walks in on a tense moment. Drew hatches a new scheme. Curtis is suspicious of Jordan."

Thursday, April 17

"Sonny hosts Dante’s birthday party. Brook Lynn and Chase plan their future. Felicia makes a request of Carly. Cody offers assistance to Molly. Marco gives Alexis food for thought."

Friday, April 18

"Sonny confides in Carly. Jason confronts Sasha. Anna and Felicia catch up. Jordan gets a tempting offer. Maxie is taken aback."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7: "Lucky lashes out. Ava shares intel. Anna gets alarming news. Trina is tempted by Kai’s offer. Lucy makes plans for the Nurses’ Ball."

Tuesday, April 8: "Ava sees dollar signs. Elizabeth is misled. Alexis opens up to Diane. Olivia tries to play peacemaker. Lulu and Dante have it out."

Wednesday, April 9: "Kristina pleads with Sonny. Alexis is thrown for a loop. Cody presses Lulu. Sidwell extends a job offer. Curtis warns Laura."

Thursday, April 10: "Vaughn briefs Josslyn. Jordan pitches her plan to Laura. Natalia makes a confession to Sonny. Tracy issues a warning. Nina advises Willow."

Friday, April 11: "Jason intervenes with Carly. Willow is shaken. Sasha bonds with Danny. Anna confronts Emma. Kai’s news stuns Trina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.