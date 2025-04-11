Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 14-18

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 14-18.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Chanel comforts Johnny. Rafe reconnects with Sami. Roman questions Kate. Xander becomes outraged. Vivian reminds Philip of her demands. "

Tuesday, April 15

"Javi defends Leo to Sami. Jada confides in Stephanie about Rafe. JJ reluctantly reaches out to Gabi. Kristen confronts Xander."

Wednesday, April 16

"Maggie gives Philip orders. Xander refuses Kristen’s demands. Jada sets the record straight with Rafe. Sami and Kate catch up. Gabi rages at JJ."

Thursday, April 17

"Vivian stuns Xander. Sarah confesses to Maggie. Stephanie seeks Kayla’s advice. Alex shares a tense exchange with Philip. Marlena and Steve spar with Orpheus."

Friday, April 18

"Rafe opens up to Sami. Shawn and JJ warn Melinda. Xander berates Philip. Gabi and Vivian clash."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7

"Sophia supports Tate. Holly questions Doug III about his feelings. Kate defends herself to Philip. Stephanie offers Alex a choice. Sarah lies to Xander."

Tuesday, April 8

"Belle opens up to Brady about EJ. Tate catches Doug III in Holly’s room. Shawn and JJ work EJ’s case. Gabi and Kristen hurl accusations at each other."

Wednesday, April 9

"Gabi recalls the night EJ was shot. Melinda questions Kristen. Xander and Philip make a play. Belle confesses to EJ."

Thursday, April 10

"Sami catches Belle with EJ. Chad gives Johnny advice. Philip and Xander boss around Gabi. Alex makes his feelings clear to Sarah. Rex reassures Kate."

Friday, April 11

"Rex shares his fears with Roman. Vivian returns to Salem for what is rightfully hers. Sarah continues to wrestle with guilt. Chanel confides in Paulina. Sami and Johnny have a tough conversation."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.