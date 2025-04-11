The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 14-18

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the third week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 14-18.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Jack addresses Diane’s habit of keeping secrets. Nick makes a confession to Victoria, and Traci looks for closure."

Tuesday, April 15

"Lily presses Damian to come clean, Nate gives Holden a warning, and Audra makes a bold move."

Wednesday, April 16

"Victor sets a trap for Billy, Audra stretches the truth, and Jack and Kyle discover deception at Jabot."

Thursday, April 17

"Victor stands his ground against the Abbotts, Jack and Diane plan their defense, and Nikki tries to keep the peace."

Friday, April 18

"Victor plays his cards close to the vest, Diane puts Michael in a compromising position, and Lily shares her concerns with Amy."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7: "Victor reveals a new plan of attack, Phyllis and Sharon learn new information about their kidnapper, and Chance finds closure with Summer."

Tuesday, April 8: "Ashley returns home to chaos, Sharon and Phyllis want justice, and Traci makes a distress call."

Wednesday, April 9: "Jack and Ashley worry about Traci’s safety, while Chance uncovers shocking information."

Thursday, April 10: "Traci demands answers from Alan, while Sharon and Phyllis form a surprising alliance."

Friday, April 11: "Victor vows to punish Kyle, Victoria tries to learn from past mistakes, and Audra considers a tempting offer."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.