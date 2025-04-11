The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of April 14: Liam's terminal prognosis?

As if Liam's (Scott Clifton) accident wasn't bad enough, now we're about to learn what the prognosis is and from the look of it, things aren't good. On the flip side, we get to see Luna (Lisa Yamada) making a move, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) ready to make a move and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) smashing cake into someone's face. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 14.

It has been a busy few weeks for the fashionable crowd, but things have been stressful with lunatic Luna on the loose and Liam's shocking injury that has Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on edge.

Liam wants his condition to be a secret, and he wants her to watch over their daughters; Steffy is dedicated to helping him in any way she can but she knows that Kelly will be devastated if anything happens to him.

We've also seen a lot of bonding between Sheila and Luna. Sheila appreciates having someone in her corner and Luna, for her part, seems to be enjoying their relationship. But Luna has another relationship in mind and we know she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of April 14-18 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/3GGKDd7jjZApril 11, 2025

Well, another week and another attempt by Luna to lure Will into her web. She has the gall to show up at Forrester Creations (in a horrible disguise, we might add) and then attempt to seduce him while wearing lingerie. She's definitely bold, we'll give her that.

We also get to see, at long last, the first time Sheila comes face to face with Poppy (Romy Park) after learning that Poppy seduced Finn (Tanner Novlan) all those years ago. And, speaking of faces, it looks like there's some cake coming for Poppy's face as well.

Steffy has the heartbreaking job of telling Kelly that Liam isn't going to make it to the Daddy-Daughter dance, knowing that the news is going to upset her beyond words. She's too young to fully grasp what's happening with her father, but she will know that if he can't make it to the dance it must be something bad.

And it looks like Bridget (Ashley Jones) is back this week. She and Grace (Cassandra Creech) tell Finn that Liam's condition is a lot worse than they thought. We don't know the details just yet, but the word "inoperable" gets tossed out.

Get ready, because there's a lot ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of April 14-18.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus.