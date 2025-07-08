The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 7: lives in the balance

After confronting Steffy, Luna's actions cause a series of events that will change everything moving forward. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 7.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) got her way when she lured Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to Hayes' (Bryan David Garlick) art class using sweet and innocent Ms. Dylan (Sydney Bullock) as bait.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have been basking in the glow of their engagement but things with Luna have reached a fever pitch and they can't ignore that it's only getting worse.

When Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) pays a visit to the Malibu house, hoping to warn Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Luna's increasingly erratic behavior, Taylor shuts her down and sends her away

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

Finn can't believe Li (Naomi Matsuda) thinks there's a chance things could have turned out differently for Luna. Li truly believes that the root of Luna's issues stem from her sister more than anything. Regardless, Finn can't risk allowing Luna to be near his family.

We hear a gunshot and know that Luna pulled the trigger, but who got shot? And what's Liam (Scott Clifton) doing at the beach house?

There's chaos at the hospital as multiple shooting victims arrive and not everyone will survive as Grace (Cassandra Creech) and Li work with Bridget (Ashley Jones) to save them.

Lastly, it's time for Bill (Don Diamont) to pay the pied piper. He's the reason Luna was out of jail and now everything has fallen apart. He's telling Ridge and Taylor that he knows the damage he's done, but in reality he has no idea what's been going on with Liam's health and even how close Will (Crew Morrow) came to being one of Luna's victims.

We're excited to see what happens as the summer drama starts to heat up on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.