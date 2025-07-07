Watch the first three episodes of Tom Hardy’s MobLand for free on YouTube

If you’ve heard the buzz about the Paramount Plus crime drama MobLand starring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan and have been itching to try it out despite not being a Paramount Plus subscriber, then today is your lucky day. The first three episodes of MobLand are now streaming for free, and I’m not talking about signing up for a Paramount Plus free trial.

As of July 7, MobLand episode 1, MobLand episode 2 and MobLand episode 3 are available to watch on YouTube. So if you have internet access, then you can try out the Paramount Plus original series.

MobLand, created by Ronan Bennett, follows an organized crime family, led by Brosnan’s Conrad Harrigan, in a battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. In the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza (Hardy), a street-smart “fixer” who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. In addition to Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, the series stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

Here is a synopsis for the three MobLand episodes available to watch on YouTube:

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in MobLand (Image credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Paramount+)

MobLand episode 1, “Stick or Twist”

“Harry Da Souza has to make a problem vanish after a night out goes awry for the sons of two warring crime families.”

MobLand episode 2, “Jigsaw Puzzle”

“Harry deals with the aftermath of the Harrigan family meeting as Jan wonders what’s the final straw. Kevin scurries Eddie out of London after a threat from Richie. Maeve shows her hand to Conrad. Chasing a lead, Harry makes a startling discovery.”

MobLand episode 3, “Plan B”

“Richie makes his move, putting the Harrigans on high alert. Conrad and Maeve lock horns over Eddie but agree on a plan B. As Kevin prepares for all-out war, Harry kills two birds with one stone, and an anonymous tip leads Fisk to the cemetery.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To watch the remaining seven episodes in the 10-episode first season, you will need a Paramount Plus subscription. There are two plans available — Paramount Plus Essential (ad-supported) and Paramount Plus Premium (ad-free) — either of which will let you watch all episodes of MobLand.

MobLand is the second biggest series ever on Paramount Plus with 26 million total viewers as of June 23; it only trails the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman. No surprise then that MobLand was also renewed for a second season.

MobLand isn’t the only show that has made a handful of episodes available for free on YouTube lately. Dexter: Original Sin episode 2 and episode 3 were released on YouTube on July 7, just days ahead of the series premiere of Dexter: Resurrection on July 11.

Here are the links to watch MobLand episode 1, MobLand episode 2 and MobLand episode 3 on YouTube. You can also check out the MobLand trailer below to get a quick preview of the series: