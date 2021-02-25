Paramount Plus Original Series: Everything new coming to the service

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is just one of a host of new series, shows and movies coming to Paramount Plus.

When Paramount+ officially launches on March 4, it does so not just with a host of content already on board, but with entire new worlds of new series, shows and movies waiting in the wings, across all genres.

We're talking new dramatic series. New reality series. New comedies. New thrillers and documentaries. An a resurgence of old-school music series from the world of MTV, VH1 and BET. For many, it's going to be more than enough to justify the Paramount+ price — which, by the way, starts just tad lower than CBS All Access did before it. Paramount+ will cost $4.99 a month for the basic service (that's $1 less than what you currently pay for CBS All Access), or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of most advertising.

And none of this is even counting all the live sports on Paramount+, including regional NFL games, European and Brazilian football, and more.

You'll be able to watch Paramount+ on Roku, of course, and you should still be able to log in to Paramount+ with a cable subscription.

The list of new shows on Paramount+ is long, and it's going to keep on growing. So let's just get into it. Here's the initial round of new shows and series you can expect to find on Paramount+ either at launch, or in the coming months ahead.

Scripted dramas

Criminal Minds

The team is getting back together to investigate what's being called a "single, fascinating case" over 10 episodes.

Flashdance

A new take on the 1980s classic — "a young woman struggles to make her mark in the ballet world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship" — from Mad Men writer Tracy McMillan, who is writing and executive-producing. It'll pick up where the story left off, but be set in the present day.

Halo

Based on the iconic Xbox video game and staring Pablo Schreiber, the adaptation will dramatize "an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Land Man

The oil boom began in West Texas, and this series " is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Love Story

The executive producers of Gossip Girl, The O.C. and Looking for Alaska (Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage) are making a series based on the film of the same name.

Mayor of Kingstown

Kingstown, Mich., is dying, but the business of incarceration is booming. The series takes "themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality ... and ... provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Previously announced, the upcoming series follows the years in which Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the big chair of the USS Enterprise. Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) also reprise their roles from their characters in Star Trek: Discovery.

The Italian Job

You've seen the movie, now it's time for a series as the grandkids of Charlie Croker inherit his safety deposit box and set out in each for the Italian bullion.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Previously announced, Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in the series based on the Walter Tevis novel and film that starred David Bowie. The series "will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future."

The Offer

A limited series from Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy that reveals never-before-seen experiences behind the making of The Godfather. The 10 episodes are written and executive-produced by Michael Tolkin.

The Parallax View

The iconic film is being made into a series, executive produced by Paula Wagner.

Y:1883

The world from Yellowstone is back as the Dutton family heads west through the Great Plains. It's being billed as a stark and intense study and retelling of western expansion.

6666

That's the working title for another Yellowstone spinoff for the ranch of the same named founded when the Comanche Indians still ruled West Texas. It's operating as it did 200 years ago and "is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing."

Kids and family

In addition to previously announced original series such as Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, new Danger Mouse, Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo, we'll also see the following kids and family shows on Paramount+:

Avatar

This one lives in the world of the wildly popular series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korea. It'll be led by original series creators Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and include spinoffs, theatricals and short-form content.

Dora the Explorer

A new live-action series based on the iconic explorer, designed for a slightly older audience of children age 6 to 11.

iCarly

They're back! It's a new chapter for the most successful kids sitcom, with Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor joining up with new friends to take a look at their present-day lives.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

The previously announced spinoff "takes viewers back to when the iconic characters of Bikini Bottom met for the very first time, in a summer camp like no other."

Rugrats

A new series based on the iconic Nickelodeon babies, with the original voice cast on board in a new computer-generated animated world.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The first Star Trek series specifically designed for kids and family (never mind the cartoon from the 1970s), it will combine "the Nickelodeon sensibility with the action and adventure hallmarks of the Star Trek franchise." The series will premiere on Paramount+ before also landing on Nickelodeon.

The Fairly OddParents

A new live-action version of one of Nickelodeon's longest-running animated series.

Reality TV

Big Brother Live Feeds

An in-depth, exclusive look at the show where you'll have the opportunity to watch everything going on inside the Big Brother house. You know you like to watch.

Dating Naked

The "most vulnerable social experiment" is back. They're dating. Naked.

Ink Master

The tattoo competition reality series returns, with artists battling it out in various tattoo-rated challenges.

Love Island on Paramount+

It's an extension of the CBS reality series, taking us past the boundaries of what's show in the broadcast, with new content and live visits to the Villa.

Queen of the Universe

It's a singing competition like you've never seen, with drag queens from all over the world to compete for "Queen of the Universe."

Road Rules

The iconic MTV series — born before every road trip ever was documented within an inch of its life with selfies and live shots — returns, with contestants dumped in a far-away location crammed in an RV and stopped of all their modern toys.

RuPalu's Drag Race All Stars

The best from RulPaul's Drag Race are back to compete for $100,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In the end, there can be only one.

The Challenge: All Stars

Nearly two dozen of the most "iconic, boldest and fiercest" personalities from the original Real World and Road Rules are back for another chance at $500,000 — and their reputations on the line.

The Real World: Homecoming: New York

Nearly 30 years after the original seven strangers were picked to live together, they're moving back into the very same loft where it all started. The series premieres on March 4.

Comedy

Frasier

The neurotic psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane is back "and more exactly the same than ever."

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies

We'll get classic and new songs, and a diverse cast, in a prequel to the musical film. The series will tell "the story of how Frenchy's older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies."

Guilty Party

A dark comedy that stars Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist "who finds herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband – a crime she claims she didn’t commit."

Inside Amy Schumer

Previously announced, we'll get five new episodes from the award-winning comedian.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

If anyone can make fun of the conspiracy theory that has ripped apart families and threatened to divide America in new and horrible ways, it's the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department.

The Game

The popular BET sitcom is back with a mix of the original cast and new players, with a modern-day look at Black culture through pro football.

The Harper House

An animated comedy that "t follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town."

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah

That's a working title for a six-episode series from the comedian, author and host that looks "at stories across the societal landscape and talk with the people behind the headlines: people you know; people you don’t know; and people you didn’t even know you didn’t know."

Untitled Beavis and Butt-Head movie

The slacker metalhead are being reimagined for another movie that will kick off a new series on Paramount+.

Workaholics movie

A made-for-streaming movie based off the long-running Comedy Central series starring Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.

Younger

From Darren Starr, Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), and editor working her way through the publishing business "while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job."

Music

Behind the Music

The iconic VH1 series that tells the stories behind the songs is back, with "several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today's audiences."

From Cradle to Stage

A six-part unscripted series from Dave Grohl (who's directing as well as being himself) inspired by his mother and based on her book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. It'll be a "dynamic personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms."

Unplugged

The iconic MTV series will return several times a year for special events from some of the world's biggest artists.

Yo! MTV Raps

The iconic and influential hip-hop series of yore returns for hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content. And it'll dive into the current state of hip-hop, which no doubt is just a little different than when the series debuted 33 years ago.

Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Grohl, in "From Cradle to Stage" on Paramount+. (Image credit: Paramount+)

News

60 Minutes+

More news from (and a new version of) the series from the iconic CBS series.

48 Hours: The Lie Detector

A Texas Ranger goes behind the scenes of his department's "most twisted and high profile murder cases ... and into the kids of the people who committed them."

Documentaries

76 Days

A look into the early days of the COVID-19 crisis from inside Wuhan, China. It'll focus "on frontline hospital workers and their patients, bearing witness to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy."

Black Gold

Director Darren Aranofsky and Time Studios bring "a true-life conspiracy thriller about a decades-long campaign to trade our planet for profit."

For Heaven's Sake

The series blends comedy and crime documentary formats in the search for Harold Heaven, who disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in 1934.

The Real Criminal Minds

A true-crime documentary series that features a real former FBI profiler. It'll look at real cases and behaviors.

Watergate

MTV Entertainment Studios looks at the parallels of the historical corruption and how it's been paralleled in more recent times.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

The series tells the story of the legendary Manchester United manager — one of the most memorable figures in European football.

Stories from the Beautiful Game

CBS Sports' Pete Radovich goes inside the most popular sport in the world. (That's soccer. Or football. But not American football.)