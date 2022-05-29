Evil season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Evil season 3 is heading our way where we'll be seeing even more from priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they continue to investigate claims of demonic possession.

The dysfunctional trio work together to assist the Catholic Church, which David is training to be a priest for having previously worked as a journalist, and there's a lot of conflict between science and religion since Kristen in particular is not religious and is skeptical about most instances of demonic possession.

Throughout the course of the first two seasons, we've seen a number of creatures and cases including Orson LeRoux, a serial killer who claims he's been demonically possessed. After an ongoing saga with LeRoux, Kristen ends up killing him after he begins to harass her and threaten her family.

Since that moment, Kristen has begun to feel extreme guilt for what she did, confiding in David in the season 2 finale, where the two also share a kiss. So there's a lot going on!

But what's in store for season 3? Scroll on to find out more...

Evil season 3 will once again premiere on Paramount Plus, having previously moved from CBS in the US.

It will be streaming on Sunday, June 12 in the US, with UK audiences able to tune into the series via Alibi.

Evil season 3 plot

It looks like a lot of season 3 will focus on the new relationship between David and Kristen, and of course, plenty of spooky happenings!

The synopsis reads: "[David and Kristen] not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity’, an espionage unit within the Catholic Church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help."

Hi there, remember us? pic.twitter.com/VrMATnhzdXMay 19, 2022 See more

Evil season 3 cast

As well as the main trio, we're expecting to see other Evil regulars such as Christine Lahti as Kristen's mother Sheryl Luria, Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard, Kristen's husband, and Michael Emerson as the villainous and possibly demonic enemy, Dr. Leland Townsend.

We don't have any further information about any new cast or guest stars just yet, so we'll have to wait and see!

Evil season 3 trailer

The Evil trailer really doesn't give much away but there's a lot going on here, especially with these steamy sequences between David and Kristen that seem to blur the lines between fiction and reality. There's even a Ted Lasso reference if you look hard enough.

You can take a look below...