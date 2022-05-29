Evil season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
Evil season 3 returns to Paramount Plus next month. Here's everything you need to know.
Evil season 3 is heading our way where we'll be seeing even more from priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they continue to investigate claims of demonic possession.
The dysfunctional trio work together to assist the Catholic Church, which David is training to be a priest for having previously worked as a journalist, and there's a lot of conflict between science and religion since Kristen in particular is not religious and is skeptical about most instances of demonic possession.
Throughout the course of the first two seasons, we've seen a number of creatures and cases including Orson LeRoux, a serial killer who claims he's been demonically possessed. After an ongoing saga with LeRoux, Kristen ends up killing him after he begins to harass her and threaten her family.
Since that moment, Kristen has begun to feel extreme guilt for what she did, confiding in David in the season 2 finale, where the two also share a kiss. So there's a lot going on!
But what's in store for season 3? Scroll on to find out more...
Evil season 3 release date
Evil season 3 will once again premiere on Paramount Plus, having previously moved from CBS in the US.
It will be streaming on Sunday, June 12 in the US, with UK audiences able to tune into the series via Alibi.
Evil season 3 plot
It looks like a lot of season 3 will focus on the new relationship between David and Kristen, and of course, plenty of spooky happenings!
The synopsis reads: "[David and Kristen] not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity’, an espionage unit within the Catholic Church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help."
Hi there, remember us? pic.twitter.com/VrMATnhzdXMay 19, 2022
Evil season 3 cast
As well as the main trio, we're expecting to see other Evil regulars such as Christine Lahti as Kristen's mother Sheryl Luria, Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard, Kristen's husband, and Michael Emerson as the villainous and possibly demonic enemy, Dr. Leland Townsend.
We don't have any further information about any new cast or guest stars just yet, so we'll have to wait and see!
Evil season 3 trailer
The Evil trailer really doesn't give much away but there's a lot going on here, especially with these steamy sequences between David and Kristen that seem to blur the lines between fiction and reality. There's even a Ted Lasso reference if you look hard enough.
You can take a look below...
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.