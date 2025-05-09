CBS’s Ghosts season 5: everything we know about the comedy
US audiences have been delightfully haunted by Ghosts on CBS since 2021, and that is set to continue as Ghosts season 5 is officially on the way.
With its fifth season, the popular sitcom has reached the same number of seasons as the BBC original that it is based on, though it has more than doubled the number of episodes of its predecessor (a key difference between US and UK TV). And with its ensemble of ghosts and human characters, Ghosts has become one of the most popular comedies on TV, with Ghosts season 4 tied (with fellow CBS show Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage) as the fourth most-watched show based on multiplatform viewership.
So, when can fans expect Ghosts season 5 and what lies in store for the cast of characters at Woodstone Mansion? Here’s everything you need to know about Ghosts season 5.
Ghosts season 5 release date
At this time we don’t have an exact release date for Ghosts season 5, but there is every expectation that it will be part of the fall 2025 CBS lineup, likely premiering in September or early October.
The show is set to remain in its Thursday at 8:30 pm ET/PT time slot, sharing the night once again with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2, Matlock season 2 and Elsbeth season 3.
When new episodes premiere you will need access to your local CBS station to watch Ghosts season 5 live. That is available either through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry CBS). Watch Ghosts on-demand, both previous seasons and the latest episodes the day after they air, on Paramount Plus. If you opt for Paramount Plus with Showtime, you can also watch Ghosts episodes live through the streaming service.
Ghosts season 5 cast
Expect the entire main cast of Ghosts to return for season 5. That includes:
- Rose McIver as Samantha
- Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay
- Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac
- Richie Moriarty as Pete
- Danielle Pinnock as Alberta
- Asher Grodman as Trevor
- Román Zaragoza as Sasappis
- Sheila Carrasco as Flower
- Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty
- Devon Chandler Long as Thorfinn
The show has also had a number of recurring characters and guest stars through its first four seasons that could easily pop back up in Ghosts season 5 (though at this time nothing is confirmed). Among those are Betsy Sodaro as Nancy, John Hartman as Nigel and Matt Walsh as Elias Woodstone. Based on where things ended with Ghosts season 4, Walsh seems like a definite, as we’ll explain below.
Ghosts season 5 plot
(FYI, some SPOILERS ahead if you’re not caught up with Ghosts season 4.)
An official synopsis for Ghosts season 5 is not available at this time, but based on what happened in the Ghosts season 4 finale, and some insight from the show’s executive producers, we can get a sense of what’s to come.
In the Ghosts season 4 finale we saw that Pete and Alberta got together, so that new dynamic is certainly going to be a part of next season. But more importantly, the season ended on a cliffhanger with Jay signing a literal deal with the devil — well, the devil in disguise — as he unknowingly signs his soul over to Elias Woodstone, who was hiding in human form, and has the plans to kill Jay so he can collect his soul sooner.
Ghosts’ showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman gave some hints as to what that could mean for season 5 to TV Line, saying that Sam and the ghosts are going to have to figure out how to get Jay out this mess, while also teasing how they might play with some near-death experiences with Jay.
Ghosts season 5 trailer
There is no trailer for Ghosts season 5 at this time. We’ll add videos for the new season as they become available.
