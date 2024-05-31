Hacks season 4: everything we know about the comedy series

Of all the Max original series to date, Hacks is easily one of the biggest. The comedy series has racked up awards nominations and wins throughout its first three seasons, particularly for its two great leading ladies, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. And the good times continue as Hacks season 4 is officially on the way.

It did not take long for Max to renew the series, as just hours after the Hacks season 3 finale was released on the streaming service season 4 was given the green light. That's great news for fans, as it removes any doubt whether we'll be seeing what happens after the major power shift between Deborah and Ava in the final moments of the finale.

As we wait for the Hacks team to iron out all the details, here is everything we know right now about Hacks season 4.

Right now, we have no timeline for when Hacks season 4 is going to premiere, but the hope is that it won't be a two-year wait like it was between seasons 2 and 3.

Each season has been released in May so far. So if that trend continues, the earliest we could be getting Hacks season 4 is May 2025. We'll keep this page updated as info about Hacks season 4's debut is shared.

In the meantime, if you've missed any of Hacks or just want to rewatch the series while we wait for new episodes, it is available exclusively on Max in the US (meaning you need a subscription to watch) and on Prime Video in the UK.

Hacks season 4 cast

Max did not confirm any casting for Hacks season 4 in its renewal, but it wouldn't be Hacks without the main quartet of characters: Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart; Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder; Jimmy, played by Paul W. Downs; and Kayla, played by Megan Stalter.

Other series regulars we hope to see return include Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus (though his character Marcus has left Deborah for QVC), Mark Indelicato as Damien, Rose Abdoo as Rosie, Christopher McDonald as Marty and Kaitlin Olson as DJ.

The show has also featured some great guest stars throughout its run, so expect more to pop up in the new season.

Hacks season 4 plot

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, Hacks (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/Max)

No official plot details are available for the new season, but based on where things left off with Hacks season 3 we can guess at some of the storylines that will be key.

First off, how will Deborah do as the new host of late night? And how will the dynamic with her and Ava change now that Ava has threatened to blackmail Deborah to get the head writer job?

Another changing dynamic, though one we think could work out a lot better, is Jimmy and Kayla now officially business partners in their managing firm.

Hacks season 4 trailer

There is no Hacks season 4 trailer available at this time. When it is released we'll add it here.