The Residence: cast, everything we know about the new Netflix Shondaland series
Shonda Rhimes' new mystery series on Netflix has an all-star cast.
Shonda Rhimes has already created a number of hit television shows in her day, from Grey's Anatomy to Scandal. Under her Netflix deal she has been continuing to bring top-tier television to fans with Bridgerton and the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now she's giving us The Residence, a murder mystery set in the White House.
The series is currently in production, but as you can see, the massive cast has been announced and it's a who's who of talented actors from television and film.
Here's what we know so far about The Residence.
The Residence release date
The Residence is currently in production and there's no updates available about a release date for the new series. As soon as more information is available, we'll add it for you right here.
The Residence plot
Here's the official synopsis of The Residence from Netflix: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion."
The Residence cast
Take a look at the massive cast of The Residence and the characters that they play:
- Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) as Cordelia Cupp, consulting detective for the Metro Police Dept
- Kylie Minogue as herself
- Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as Nan Cox, First Mother-In-Law
- James Babson (For the People) as Daryl Armogeda, the operations supervisor
- Eliza Coupe (Pivoting) as Senator Margery Bay Bix, a junior Senator from Colorado
- Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble) as Eddie Gomez, a carpenter
- Paul Fitzgerald (Veep) as President Perry Morgan
- Roslyn Gentle (American Horror Stories) as Rachel Middlekauff, a media tycoon
- Chris Grace (Superstore) as Duane Ladage, an electrician
- Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King) as Angie Huggins, the White House painter
- Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as Dana Hammond, Chief of Staff
- Brett Tucker (Dynasty) as David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister
- Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place) as Alden Tamridge, the Australian Ambassador
- E.L. Losada (Los Frikis) as St. Pierre, an Energy Medium
- Julieth Restrepo (Griselda) as Elsyie Chayle, White House housekeeper
- Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) as Bruce Geller, White House engineer
- Rebecca Field (Shameless) as Emily Mackil, White House gardener
- Andre Braugher (The Good Fight) as A.B. Wynter, White House Chief Usher
- Edwina Findley (The Power) as Sheila Cannon, White House butler
- Molly Griggs (Dr. Death) as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan's social secretary
- Jason Lee (Almost Famous) as Tripp Morgan, President Morgan's younger brother
- Ken Marino (The Other Two) as Harry Hollinger, President Morgan's oldest friend and confidante
- Al Mitchell (Stranger Things) as Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler
- Dan Perrault (Strays) as Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Secret Service detail
- Bronson Pinchot (Our Flag Means Death) as Didier Gotthard, White House executive pastry chef
- Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) as Jasmine Haney, White House assistant usher
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor) as Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metro Police Dept.
- Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Marvella, White House executive chef
- Randall Park (WandaVision) as Edwin Park
- Matt Oberg (Veep) as Nick Simms, deputy calligrapher
- Ryan Farrell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lorenzo Motta, socialite
- Alexandra Siegel (Bosch) as Valentina Motta, socialite
The Residence trailer
There's no trailer for The Residence yet, as the series is currently in production. As soon as we see a teaser or trailer we'll add it in right here.
How to watch The Residence
The Residence is a Netflix original series, which means you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch.
Thankfully, you have quite a few options to choose from, as you can see below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast (opens in new tab) and blog (opens in new tab) dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview (opens in new tab), in 2022.