The Residence: cast, everything we know about the new Netflix Shondaland series

Shonda Rhimes has already created a number of hit television shows in her day, from Grey's Anatomy to Scandal. Under her Netflix deal she has been continuing to bring top-tier television to fans with Bridgerton and the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now she's giving us The Residence, a murder mystery set in the White House.

The series is currently in production, but as you can see, the massive cast has been announced and it's a who's who of talented actors from television and film.

Here's what we know so far about The Residence.

The Residence is currently in production and there's no updates available about a release date for the new series. As soon as more information is available, we'll add it for you right here.

The Residence plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Residence from Netflix: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion."

The Residence cast

Take a look at the massive cast of The Residence and the characters that they play:

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) as Cordelia Cupp, consulting detective for the Metro Police Dept

Kylie Minogue as herself

Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as Nan Cox, First Mother-In-Law

James Babson (For the People) as Daryl Armogeda, the operations supervisor

Eliza Coupe (Pivoting) as Senator Margery Bay Bix, a junior Senator from Colorado

Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble) as Eddie Gomez, a carpenter

Paul Fitzgerald (Veep) as President Perry Morgan

Roslyn Gentle (American Horror Stories) as Rachel Middlekauff, a media tycoon

Chris Grace (Superstore) as Duane Ladage, an electrician

Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King) as Angie Huggins, the White House painter

Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as Dana Hammond, Chief of Staff

Brett Tucker (Dynasty) as David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister

Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place) as Alden Tamridge, the Australian Ambassador

E.L. Losada (Los Frikis) as St. Pierre, an Energy Medium

Julieth Restrepo (Griselda) as Elsyie Chayle, White House housekeeper

Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) as Bruce Geller, White House engineer

Rebecca Field (Shameless) as Emily Mackil, White House gardener

Andre Braugher (The Good Fight) as A.B. Wynter, White House Chief Usher

Edwina Findley (The Power) as Sheila Cannon, White House butler

Molly Griggs (Dr. Death) as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan's social secretary

Jason Lee (Almost Famous) as Tripp Morgan, President Morgan's younger brother

Ken Marino (The Other Two) as Harry Hollinger, President Morgan's oldest friend and confidante

Al Mitchell (Stranger Things) as Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler

Dan Perrault (Strays) as Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Secret Service detail

Bronson Pinchot (Our Flag Means Death) as Didier Gotthard, White House executive pastry chef

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) as Jasmine Haney, White House assistant usher

Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor) as Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metro Police Dept.

Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Marvella, White House executive chef

Randall Park (WandaVision) as Edwin Park

Matt Oberg (Veep) as Nick Simms, deputy calligrapher

Ryan Farrell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lorenzo Motta, socialite

Alexandra Siegel (Bosch) as Valentina Motta, socialite

The Residence trailer

There's no trailer for The Residence yet, as the series is currently in production. As soon as we see a teaser or trailer we'll add it in right here.

How to watch The Residence

The Residence is a Netflix original series, which means you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch.

Thankfully, you have quite a few options to choose from, as you can see below: