The Guest: cast, plot, trailer, first looks and everything we know

The Guest is a BBC One thriller with Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy.

The Guest is a BBC One drama that follows a manipulative relationship between a successful business owner and her employee, but it asks, ‘Who is actually playing who?’.

The four-part series stars Keeping Faith’s Eve Myles and Three Women’s Gabrielle Creevy as Fran and Ria, a boss and her impressionable cleaner. But when Ria follows Fran’s advice and it leads to a shocking event, their lives become intertwined by dangerous secrets.

"As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society,” says writer, Industry’s Matthew Barry.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Guest…

The Guest is a four-part series will air on BBC One in autumn 2025 plus BBC iPlayer. As soon as a date is announced, we’ll update you here.

The Guest plot

The Guest centres around the ‘toxic’ and ‘beguiling’ relationship between business owner Fran (Eve Myles) and Ria (Gabrielle Creevy), her employee.

Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she wants to do with her life, so when she starts cleaning for confident, self-assured Fran, she’s intoxicated by her.

Fran encourages Ria to take control of her life, but that advice leads to a shocking event. The pair then becomes intrinsically linked by shared secrets and dangerous plots, which leads to a manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But who is really in the driving seat?

At the heart of The Guest is a toxic relationship between Fran and Ria. (Image credit: BBC)

The Guest cast — Eve Myles as Fran

Eve Myles plays businesswoman Fran in The Guest. She’s best known for her roles as Faith Howells in the series Keeping Faith and DCI Jeanette Kilburn in the Paramount Plus series The Crow Girl. She’s also starred in Hijack, We Hunt Together, Victoria, Torchwood and Broadchurch.

Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. (Image credit: BBC)

Gabrielle Creevy as Ria

In The Guest, Gabrielle Creevy is playing cleaner Ria. She played Eleanor in Black Doves and Maggie in Three Women. She’s also been in In My Skin, The Pact, Operation Mincemeat, Father Brown and Casualty.

Gabrielle Creevy as cleaner Ria in The Guest. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Sion Daniel Young (Lost Boys & Fairies, Slow Horses), Emun Elliott (The Gold), Bethan Mary- James (Sisters) Julian Lewis Jones (House Of The Dragon), Joseph Ollman (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) and Catherine Ayers (Missing You) also star.

Is there a trailer?

No, but if and when one drops we’ll put it up on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on The Guest

The Guest was created and written by BAFTA Cymru-winning writer Matthew Barry (Industry), who also serves as executive producer.

Davina Earl (Men Up, The Red King) and BAFTA Special Recognition Award-winner Nicola Shindler (Fool Me Once, After the Flood) are executive producers for Quay Street Productions, with Rebecca Ferguson and Nick Andrews for the BBC.

Ashley Way (Men Up, Who is Erin Carter?) is executive producer and will direct all four episodes, with BAFTA-winner Karen Lewis (Happy Valley, Men Up) producing.

The Guest is produced in association with ITV Studios, who will also handle international distribution. The series has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales.