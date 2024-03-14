The Crow Girl: cast, plot and everything we know

The Crow Girl is a twisted crime thriller and love story coming to Paramount Plus. Based on The Crow Girl novel by Erik Axl Sund, the tense drama stars Keeping Faith’s Eve Myles as DCI Jeanette Kirkland, a police officer who is tasked with catching the killer of a teenage boy.

Despite opposition from her bosses, Jeanette enlists the help of psychotherapist Sophia Craven, played by Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Katherine Kelly, and as the pair start to develop feelings for one another, they are pulled into a world of abuse, murder and police corruption.

"Jeanette is such a compelling character. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to explore her story in more detail. It’s been a really terrific first few weeks on set working alongside a team of such incredible talented people," says Eve Myles.

Katherine Kelly adds: "I'm delighted to get started on this absorbing story filming in beautiful Bristol. The book is thrilling and (screenwriter) Milly Thomas’ scripts are even better, and I am excited to start unpicking the character of Sophia as events in the series unfold,"

Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount Plus series The Crow Girl…

The Crow Girl launches on Paramount Plus either later in 2024 or in 2025. We'll update when we hear more.

* Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service.

* Sign up for Paramount Plus here.

The Crow Girl plot

When the body of a teenage boy is discovered, discarded in plain sight, DCI Jeanette Kirkland is determined to catch the person responsible. She joins forces with psychotherapist Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly) and soon an intimacy forms between them. But as the pair find themselves pulled into the dangerous world of historic abuse and police corruption, and the body count rises, the killer is inching ever closer to home.

The Crow Girl cast — Eve Myles as Jeanette Kirkland

Eve Myles stars as determined cop Jeanette Kirkland who is at the heart of the murder investigation in The Crow Girl. She made her name as Faith in the hit series Keeping Faith and recently appeared alongside Idris Elba in the drama Hijack. Eve has also had roles in Doctor Who, Torchwood, We Hunt Together, A Very English Scandal, Cold Feet, Victoria and Broadchurch.

Eve Myles in Keeping Faith. (Image credit: BBC)

Katherine Kelly as Sophia Craven

Katherine Kelly plays psychotherapist Sophia. She previously had a long-standing role in Coronation Street, playing Becky Granger, and has since been in Mr Selfridge, The Long Shadow, Happy Valley, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Ruby Speaking, Gentleman Jack, Bloods and Innocent.

Katherine Kelly (with Daniel Mays) in ITV's 2023 Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in The Crow Girl?

The Crow Girl also stars Vigil and Mission: Impossible actor Dougray Scott who will play DI Lou Stanley. Clara Rugaard (I am Mother) also stars as Victoria Burkeman while Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) is Superintendent Verity Pound and Elliot Edusah (Django) is DC Mike Dilliston. Chloe Sweetlove (Our Fathers) plays Madeleine Burkeman and Lee Boardman (Outlander) is David White.

Dougray Scott plays DI Lou Stanley in The Crow Girl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for The Crow Girl yet but if Paramount+ make one available closer to the release date, we’ll put it up on here.

Behind the scenes, locations, filming news and more

The Crow Girl is being filmed in the Bristol area of the UK from March 2024. The series was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, and Paul Testar for Paramount+. Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart are executive producers for Buccaneer along with Milly Thomas who adapted the series for the screen. Charles Martin and Rebecca Rycroft are both directors of the series with Andy Mosse serving as producer. The Crown Girl is produced in association with and distributed by ITV Studios.

Sebastian Cardwell says: “We are thrilled to be working with Buccaneer again on the adaption of this gripping novel. Eve, Katherine and Dougray are the perfect leads for this series, and I can’t wait to see them bring these characters to life.”

Tony Wood, Executive Producer and CEO of Buccaneer, says: “We are delighted to bring the best-selling work of Erik Axl Sund to life on screen with THE CROW GIRL for Paramount+. The first few weeks of filming in Bristol have been great, with the excellent cast and crew.”

Screenwriter Milly Thomas adds: “I've been aching to dive into this story ever since I got my paws on the strange, twisty beast of a novel and to be making this show alongside the fierce talents of Paramount+ and Buccaneer is a real joy. Seeing Eve, Katherine, Dougray and the rest of our incredible cast at work is so exhilarating and I can't wait to finally share it with audiences.”