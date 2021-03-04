'Keeping Faith' Season 3 — release date, cast and everything you need to know

Keeping Faith Season 3 will once again see Torchwood actress Eve Myles star as lawyer Faith Howells.

The Welsh-language version already aired last November on S4C. And soon the wait will be over for series three to be shown on BBC1.

Filming began in January 2020 and wrapped in late August, with lead actress Eve confirming this was the last time she'd be playing the character.

Speaking about season three, Eve Myles said: "We left Faith at the end of series two asking Evan to leave, and a divorce was imminent. She had come to learn of all his dark secrets and had become embroiled in the dark underworld that Evan was running away from."

Keeping Faith Season 3 will air on BBC1 this Spring. The BBC is yet to confirm an exact start date. There are also various options, below, for catching up on previous series.

What is the plot of Keeping Faith season three?

Keeping Faith is returning for a third season, which will also be the final instalment in the BBC series. There's plenty of drama ahead too, as Eve Myles returns as Faith and has to navigate the breakup of her marriage, while simultaneously taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill little boy.

Giving fans an idea of what to expect, Pip Broughton, writer, producer and director of Keeping Faith said: "Series three is an emotional thriller that drills deep into the character of Faith herself. Events unfold that threaten to shatter her children’s faith in their mother and rob them of their well-being and innocence — damage that can never be undone. Alongside this, the legal world continues to add to the themes of justice, choice, freedom and personal liberty, as Faith takes on the biggest case of her career."

Keeping Faith Season 3 cast

Celia Imrie is joining Keeping Faith for its third season, and she will play the role of Rose Fairchild. Describing Rose, Imrie said: "Tough, regretful, ruthless… wants to make amends with her past but has left it all too late."

And Eve Myles adds: "The character of Rose, played by the amazing Celia Imrie, comes into town like a powerful, menacing force. She has defined Faith but plays on all her fears. A woman with huge guilt, a heavyweight in manipulation with many dangerous contacts, a woman with nothing to lose."

Here's all the major players we know about so far...

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a Welsh-language trailer with English subtitles was released ahead of its S4C release. You can watch it below.