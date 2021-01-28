Best ITV Dramas — latest drama series to enjoy on the ITV Hub

Here is our guide to the best ITV dramas available to stream right now on the ITV player, including how many episodes there are in each series.

There has never been a better time to discover gripping new ITV dramas to get your teeth in to. ITV Hub has a great selection of hit shows from real-life crime to psychological thrillers. Don't miss our best BBC dramas guide as well!

What are the best ITV dramas available to watch online at ITV Hub?

The Bay

Morven Christie stars as Lisa Armstrong in Series 1 and 2 of The Bay. (Image credit: ITV)

Morven Chrisite stars as D.S Lisa Armstrong in this gripping crime drama, set in the seaside town of Morecambe on the west coast of England. Season 1 sees Lisa Armstrong, a family liaison officer called in to investigate missing twins, but it soon becomes apparent that her link to the family might be more than just professional.

Season 2 of The Bay, which has just been released on the ITV player, sees Lisa return to solve another local crime while still dealing with the fall out of her actions from last year. She is given the chance to step up while investigating a shocking murder, but while she is trying to uncover who the killer is, Lisa and her family are unknowingly stalked by a mysterious figure.

Stars Morven Chrisite, Jonas Armstrong, Matthew McNulty, Lindsey Coulson, Taheen Modak and Daniel Ryan.

Number of seasons: 2

Episodes: 6 per season

Average episode length: 45 minutes

Finding Alice

Keeley Hawes plays widow Alice in Finding Alice. (Image credit: ITV)

Finding Alice is a new contemporary ITV drama about a woman who has lost her husband starring Keeley Hawes. This dark comedy sees Keeley team up again with writer Simon Nye, who penned her hit series The Durrells.

Alice becomes a widow when her husband Harry falls down the stairs after they move into their dream house. But it's not just the practicalities of life without Harry that soon dawn on Alice (how does the garage door work in their new smart house?) but Harry's death also uncovers a string of dark secrets, criminality and debt that Alice must now deal with.

As well as Keeley Hawes starring as Alice, the cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones, Isabella Pappas and Kenneth Cranham.

All six episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Average episode length: 60 minutes

How to watch great dramas anywhere in the world

The Pembrokeshire Murders

Luke Evans stars as Steve Wilkins in real-life crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. (Image credit: ITV)

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a new real-life crime drama on ITV. The three-part story stars Luke Evans as real-life detective DCS Steve Wilkins of the Dyfed-Powys Police force, who risked his reputation by reopening two unsolved double murder cases.

One was the killings of Peter and Gwenda Dixon in 1989 on the Pembrokeshire Costal Path and a second crime that was committed nearly four years earlier at Scoveston Manor.

Steve thought that convicted burglar John Cooper was responsible for both crimes. However, he didn’t have enough evidence and bizarrely the killer’s downfall was eventually partly due to his appearance on classic ITV game show Bullseye.

The Pembrokeshire Murders stars Luke Evans in the role of DCS Steve Wilkins, while Keith Allen plays killer John Cooper. David Fynn and Caroline Berry also star.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Average episode length: 60 minutes

The Sister

Russell Tovey stars alongside Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia in The Sister. (Image credit: Hulu)

The Sister is a dark story of murder, forbidden secrets, and ghosts — but it isn't just your usual run-of-the-mill thriller, because there is also a supernatural theme running throughout, making it all the more chilling.

Adapted from the novel 'Burial' by author Neil Cross who also brought us Luther, The Sister sees Russell Tovey as Nathan, a quiet man who is dedicated to his wife, while secretly harbouring a terrible secret from his past. A knock on his door one rainy night soon sets off a shocking sequence of events that Nathan has spent the last decade trying to avoid.

Russell Tovey explained the plot to us: "At a New Year's Eve party 10 years ago, Nathan fancies this girl, but they go for a drive with Bob and something happens and the girl dies. Nathan has rebuilt himself and put Pandora in the box, but now Pandora's running around crazy and he's trying to get her back in. He's riddled with fear. It's about the unravelling of a good person who got involved in a situation he shouldn't have."

Joining Russell Tovey in the cast are Bertie Carvel, Amrita Acharia and Nina Toussaint-White.

You can also watch The Sister in the US as it is currently available on streaming service Hulu.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Des

Des, one of the most popular dramas on ITV last year, sees David Tennant play serial killer Dennis Nilsen in a chilling true crime drama. Nilsen, one of Britain's most notorious killers, infamously murdered boys and young men in his London flat in the 1970s and 80s. His crimes were only discovered when a neighbour called a plumber to unblock a drain and human remains, which the killer had tried to flush away, were discovered.

As well as Tennant, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Nilsen, the drama also stars Daniel Mays as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay, while biographer Brian Masters is portrayed by Jason Watkins from The Crown.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Quiz

Quiz is a fascinating drama that delves inside the controversy which saw Major Charles Ingram accused of cheating his way to the £1million jackpot on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

But as Charles celebrates his win, the suspicious production team play back the recording and are concerned that another contestant, Tecwen Whittock, was coughing to signal the correct answers to Charles.

Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford play Charles and Diana Ingram, while Michael Sheen is quiz show host Chris Tarrant.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Average episode length: 60 minutes

'The Singapore Grip'

Set in World War Two, The Singapore Grip is a lavish drama based on J. G. Farrell's satirical novel published in 1978. The series follows a British family living in 1940s Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion, but they’re also dealing with their own fair share of personal threats as they find their trading company at risk.

Luke Treadaway plays reluctant hero Matthew Webb while David Morrissey plays Walter Blackett, a ruthless rubber merchant.

With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure and decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan. But Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang, a mysterious Chinese refugee.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Average episode length: 55 minutes

Honour

Honour sees Keeley Hawes star in this factual drama about the real-life so-called honour killing of Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered by members of her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

The Bodyguard actress plays real-life Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, who brought five killers to justice in a heartbreaking true story that saw twenty-year-old Banaz murdered in London in 2006 after police apparently missed repeated chances to save her from her tragic fate.

Buket Komur stars alongside Keeley as Banaz.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 2

Average episode length: 60 minutes