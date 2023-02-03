Sanditon season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Sanditon season 3 is the final adventure for Charlotte, can she find love?
Sanditon season 3 is the final series, sadly for fans. However, judging by the early pictures and plot teases there's plenty to look forward to as Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) finally tries to secure love.
Based on the unfinished novel by Jane Austen, Sanditon has become a huge hit, as poor Charlotte falls in and out of love.
At the end of the second series, she'd shockingly agreed to marry farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden), only shortly after having her romantic dreams with the brooding Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) dashed.
Talking about the new series, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Belinda Campbell says, "It’s a thrill to be bringing Sanditon back to audiences for one more trip to the seaside. This third and final season is full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with. Our dedicated fans have been absolutely amazing in their support of the show, and we hope they’ll enjoy the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana's stories.”
Here's everything we know...
Sanditon season 3 release date
The acclaimed drama that has transported audiences to the sunny seaside of Regency England will premiere on Masterpiece on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9/8c on PBS. The series will also be available to stream on PBS.org, PBS Passport, and the MASTERPIECE PBS Prime Video Channel. The series will air in the UK on ITV1, although a release date is still to be announced.
What's the plot?
Well, as mentioned Charlotte has agreed to marry Ralph, although we're not convinced Ralph is the love of her life. After having a troublesome time with Alexander Colbourne, who led her on a merry dance in series two, Charlotte appears to have settled for Ralph. The main picture does show them looking close at a beach, but we don’t think Charlotte will end up with Ralph. Colbourne is still on the scene and perhaps the pair will resolve their difficulties and find love.
Meanwhile, the new arrivals set to shake up the coastal resort include Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding, Van der Valk), the quintessential Austen mother who arrives in Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry. Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing, A Very English Scandal) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother, and Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis, Emma) is charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret.
Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam, New Tricks) is a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who is interested in teaming up with Tom Parker on the seaside resort’s expansion. Their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into the formidable Lady Denham.
Sanditon season 3 cast
Rose Williams is back as our heroine Charlotte. While former Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall is back as Tom Parker, alongside Anne Reid as Lady Denham. Crystal Clarke returns as Georgina. Liam Garrigan (Small Axe) joins as Alexander’s brother, Samuel Colbourne — a lawyer, and a charming bachelor.
Plus, as mentioned New Tricks star James Bolam turns up as a wealthy investor, Emma Fielding plays Lady Montrose and Alice Orr-Ewing and Edward Davis star as her children.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly, not yet.
