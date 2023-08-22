The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: everything we know about the teen romance

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a third season. It's no surprise after the incredible success of the show, which included The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 being one of the 10 most watched seasons of any series ever on Prime Video and more than doubled the first season's viewership within three days of launch.

It has been confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have a total of 10 new episodes, but where will the series, based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, who serves as a co-showrunner with Sarah Kucserka, go with its next season?

Here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

While we do not have an official date yet, the first season debuted in June of 2022 and the second season premiered in July 2023. It's safe to guess that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will aim for a summer 2024 release date. Since it is a summer show, it would make sense for the date to reflect that.

Of course, with the ongoing writers and actors strike for a new labor agreement with the studios, there is a chance there will be delay. In a press release from Prime Video, it was shared that "Season Three was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production on Season Three will not begin until after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved.”

In addition to exactly when the new season will premiere, the other question is if they will follow the season 1 binge format with all episodes dropping at once or if they will instead do a weekly release schedule like with season 2.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 plot

It's safe to assume that the plot will follow the storyline of the third and final book from Jenny Han's series, We'll Always Have Summer, with Belly making a final choice between Jeremiah and Conrad.

Here’s the plot of the novel: "Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher. And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she's almost positive he is her soulmate. Almost. While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him. So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it's now or never — tell Belly he loves her or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: she will have to break one of their hearts."

To catch up where everything left off, check out our The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 ending explained feature and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale recap.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast

Much of the main cast is expected to return for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, including Lola Tung, who stars as Belly. This is the actress' breakout, and to date only, role.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad. Additionally, he can be recognized for Daliland.

Gavin Casalegno portrays Jeremiah. The actor's other credits include Walker, The Vampire Diaries, The Unhealer, When the Game Stands Tall, Noah and Nine Seconds.

Sean Kaufman takes on the role of Steven. He can also be seen in Manifest, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI: Most Wanted and Happy Baby.

Rain Spencer brings the character of Taylor to life. Her work additionally includes Good Girl Jane and The Super Man.

Jackie Chung is Laurel. She was also in Coming Home Again, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, Deadbeat, Someone Else and Fortune Sun.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

No surprise, there is no trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 since production hasn't even started. When one does become available we’ll add it right here.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 and season 2 are both currently available on Prime Video. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access the streaming service, which gives you access to Prime Video's full library of TV shows and movies as well as Prime Video original series like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wheel of Time and more.