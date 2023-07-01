The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Time to head back to Cousins Beach as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 returns on Prime Video, another high-profile offering for the summer TV calendar.

The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted in 2022. It is based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, who serves as a showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Season 1 became the No.1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend and fans have been counting down the days until the show's return.

Well, the wait is almost over. Here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

The new season launches its first three episodes on Friday, July 14, on Prime Video. New episodes will then follow weekly until the finale on Friday, August 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot

The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 reads:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

To catch up with where everything left off, check out our The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 ending explained feature.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast

Much of the main cast returns for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, including Lola Tung stars as Belly. This is Tung's breakout, and to date only, role.

Christopher Briney portrays Conrad. Briney is recognized for Daliland, which was recently released in theaters and on digital.

Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah. The actor has been in Walker, The Vampire Diaries, The Unhealer, When the Game Stands Tall, Noah and Nine Seconds.

Sean Kaufman brings the character of Steven to life. His other credits include Manifest, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI: Most Wanted and Happy Baby.

Rain Spencer is Taylor. She was also in Good Girl Jane and The Super Man.

David Iacono plays Cam Cameron. His work includes Cinnamon, City on a Hill, The Flight Attendant, Hightown and Grand Army.

Elsie Fisher joins the cast in season 2 as Skye. She has been in Eighth Grade, Barry, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Castle Rock and more.

Jackie Chung plays Laurel. The actress can also be seen in Coming Home Again, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, Deadbeat, Someone Else and Fortune Sun.

Finally, Rachel Blanchard portrays Susannah. Her notable credits include You Me Her, Fargo, 7th Heaven, Clueless, Are You Afraid of the Dark? and War of the Worlds.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

Not only were fans treated to the official trailer for the new season, but they also got an exclusive first listen of "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which is set to release on July 7. "August" from Taylor Swift's folklore was also included. Watch the trailer here:

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

The first season of the series is currently available on Prime Video. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access the streaming service.