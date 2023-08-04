The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 recap: a party changes everything

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6, "Love Fest."

Outside of the main love triangle, fans have begun to root for the relationship between Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer). So, it's only right that a party forces the two to face their feelings. However, they're not the only two that have some feelings to figure out.

One last party

Even though the house has officially been sold, Skye (Elsie Fisher) tries to speak with their mom (Kyra Sedgwick) about how they're actually happy at Cousins with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). But Julia isn't ready to try the same way her child has, harping on the fact there's nothing she can do.

We get a flashback to what they call "s**tmas" and see the fight between Julia and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), which is focused on their parents and the fact Julia has always felt like an outsider in the family.

Skye decides not to go back with their mother, instead staying with Conrad, Jeremiah, Belly (Lola Tung), Steven, Cam (David Iacono) and Taylor. If this is their last memory at the house, they are going to throw a party. While everyone is getting ready, Jeremiah and Belly have a moment in the pool themed to "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" before Taylor interrupts.

Later, Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah go on a supply run, but both boys strike out when it comes to actually getting alcohol. Luckily, despite Jeremiah and Conrad's lack of faith, Belly is able to get what they need by simply talking to the cashier about what's going on. Fans will notice a cameo from Jenny Han, who wrote the trilogy and also serves as a showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka, during this sequence. And just like that, the trio are heading to get party decorations.

At Cam's house, he and Skye discuss their families and why he didn't take the job on the whaling boat. Skye is able to convince him to consider joining next week when it docks. Back at the house, Steven shows Taylor the playlist he made for the party, which includes "Party in the U.S.A." specifically for her.

While shopping, Belly apologizes to Conrad for what happened at Susannah's funeral. Conrad finally explains he was having a panic attack when Belly saw him with Aubrey, adding he wishes she was the one who found him instead. Later on, Jeremiah asks about what he saw between her and Conrad. Belly insists she's moved on. At the party, Belly and Jeremiah almost kiss, but the fight between Milo and Steven has them running to help.

After receiving advice from Taylor and Belly, Skye is ready for their first kiss and it ends up being with the one and only Cam Cameron. After Cam promises he is going to get on the boat next week, Skye uses the opportunity to ask if they can kiss him, to which he immediately says yes.

Julia manages to get the buyers to agree that Conrad and Jeremiah can rent the house, but Conrad wants no part of it when Skye gives them the news, which leads to the two brothers getting into a huge fight. Jeremiah brings up how Conrad threw Belly away, revealing that Conrad had begged for his blessing. Belly refuses to be in the middle of their argument, so she leaves.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there. Jeremiah airs out how he feels about Conrad being away at college, busy with Belly, or "moping" after their breakup while he was with their mother. The younger brother continues to point out how he used to look up to Conrad, but now he views him as a coward and someone he doesn't even want to know.

Overwhelmed, Belly goes to the beach. Conrad goes down and finds her drunk. She confronts him about what Jeremiah said, commenting that if she had known how much he cared, she would have fought for their relationship. It's one of their most devastating moments as we watch her leave him on the beach. Feeling caught between both brothers once again is enough for Belly to escape upstairs, she calls her mother (Jackie Chung) sobbing, begging her to come to the house and fix everything.

Steven and Taylor's big moment

While talking to Conrad, Steven admits he has a thing for Taylor, but it's clear it won't be smooth sailing when Milo, her boyfriend, shows up. After clearing the dance floor, Steven sets up "Party in the U.S.A." for the two of them to dance to, doing the choreography that Taylor and Belly made up when they were younger.

He shares his feelings for her, saying how much he likes her and that she's become his favorite person. Before she can say anything in response, Milo interrupts and ends up getting in a fight with Steven, but Taylor puts an end to it before it can go too far, breaking up with Milo.

Soon after, with Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach" playing in the background, Taylor finally kisses Steven.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty release weekly on Prime Video.