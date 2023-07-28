The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 recap: a change in perspective

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5, "Love Fool."

So far this The Summer I Turned Pretty season has given Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) shippers everything from angst to epic romance moments. However, is it possible that the rest of the story will lead Belly to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)?

A trip to the country club

Since Aunt Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) has completely emptied the house and put everything in storage, the group decides to spend the night at the country club, which we first saw in season 1.

Cam (David Iacono) manages to get them in with his mom's key code and they split up to do different jobs. Before separating, Belly and Conrad end up talking about what happened, Conrad blaming himself for not staying back while Belly promises that it's not over yet. Jeremiah watches the exchange, noticing the "invisible force" between the two of them.

Conrad ends up going to the kitchen with Cam and Skye (Elsie Fisher), which leads Belly to catch up with Jeremiah. They head to the screening room and after some shadow puppets, The Apartment starts playing and Belly grabs them a drink to share with Twizzler straws. He says how movie nights always made him think of her, and Belly says that she would’ve answered and come if he had called.

Meanwhile, Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) take a trip down memory lane as he sets the scene for the Debutante Ball. After putting on a song as well as grabbing a suit and tie, he asks her to dance with him. Taylor gives in and it's extremely sweet to watch them get lost in the moment together.

Conrad and Jeremiah go to look for them. While walking, Conrad shares the idea that they can use their trust funds to save the house, which was inspired by Cam's story about how a kid was able to buy a Maserati by going to a judge and accessing his fund from his grandparents. Just as Steven and Taylor are about to kiss, the brothers interrupt and the moment is gone. They all head back to the screening room, but with everyone making a mess, Jeremiah suggests taking the party outside for Cam's sake.

While talking with Belly, Taylor reveals just how much Steven hurt her last year. Of course, Belly can relate considering what happened with Conrad. They make a pact to leave their first loves in the past. Taylor then points out what she's seen between her best friend and Jeremiah.

After getting settled on the golf course, Taylor ends up texting their volleyball coach on Belly's phone, telling her that Belly is going to come to camp next weekend.

Naturally, a game of truth or dare is next. Skye dares Belly to kiss Jeremiah, not realizing the significance or their history. We get a flashback to the exact moment everything changed for Jeremiah, which was when Belly arrived at Cousins last summer. He shuts the dare down, commenting that they're "too old for that" and the game continues until they call it a night.

Before they go to sleep, we see Conrad doing some more research to get his fund and Belly reading the text back from her coach, who says that it is best to hold off on her rejoining the team.

Belly then goes over to Jeremiah and asks why he turned down the kiss. He explains that if he kissed her, he doesn't know if he could ever stop. We see another flashback on the day of Belly's prom, with Jeremiah and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) having a heart to heart, his mother finally realizing that her other son still has feelings for Belly. She comments on just how hard it must be for him to watch her with his brother before asking him to promise that nothing will come between her sons and that they will always put each other first. Jeremiah assures her that they're fine and Susannah tells him that this is just the beginning of his story.

What happened over Thanksgiving?

During a flashback, we see Conrad come visit Jeremiah and his mom near Halloween. The two end up discussing what happened with Belly over the summer and Conrad expresses that he wants his brother's blessing, saying how much he and Belly want to be together. While it's obviously difficult for him to do, Jeremiah tells Conrad to go for it.

For Thanksgiving, the Conklin and Fisher families decide to celebrate together, but Conrad taking Belly's hand at the dinner table is enough to ruin the holiday for Jeremiah. He later asks his brother to tell him in advance when Belly is coming over because he doesn't want to be there with the two of them, needing distance from the new relationship.

It's official: the house is sold

Unfortunately, by the time they return to the house, Aunt Julia tells them that a buyer has made an offer and she’s officially accepted. She is heading to Boston to finalize the details, but the house is sold and it's no longer theirs.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty release every Friday on Prime Video.