The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 2 recap: Belly has deja vu

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 2, “Love Scene.”

After last episode’s cliffhanger, Belly (Lola Tung) is on the path to reunite with both of the Fisher boys. One reunion goes better than the other, but with such a deep connection, is that love ever truly gone?

Finding Conrad

Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image credit: Prime Video )

As promised in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 1, Belly is on her way to meet Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) at Conrad’s (Christopher Briney) dorm, but she texts her mom (Jackie Chung) that she’ll be staying at Taylor’s (Rain Spencer) to help her through a breakup rather than telling her the truth. When Belly meets Jeremiah, it’s clear that things are still tense between them, however, they have a common cause so they go to search Conrad’s room.

Conrad’s roommate walks in and they are able to ask him what exactly happened, only to find out that Conrad has been gone since Thursday afternoon and he was fighting with someone before he took off. He did text his roommate that morning about their bio lab and then a girl named Sophie comes in and shares that Conrad was “gonna hang out with his cousin by the beach,” making it obvious where he was going. Before Belly and Jeremiah leave, they grab his books and laptop so he can study for the bio final and Belly discovers the infinity necklace on his calendar.

Despite Jeremiah saying he can handle things on his own, Belly goes with him to Cousins and during the road trip, she tells him that she hasn’t spoken to Conrad since Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) funeral. While she doesn’t give any details of what happened between them, she is surprised that Jeremiah doesn’t know, but he comments that the brothers don’t talk about her before his tire blows out.

As they’re trying to change the tire, Jeremiah finally explodes and gets everything off his chest, leading to Belly apologize, saying how much she’s missed him. Belly promises that she’s not going anywhere and it seems like the two of them are finally on the path to rebuilding their friendship.

They finally arrive at Cousins and Belly walks into the boys arguing about Conrad disappearing, but Conrad defends his choice by revealing that the house is up for sale. That’s enough to have Belly speak up and he immediately questions what she’s doing there.

A night by the fireplace

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video )

In a flashback, we see Conrad pick Belly up and the two of them drive down to Cousins together. On the drive down, he says that his mother is getting better and she’s so happy that Belly is his girlfriend, which is no surprise for viewers. When they get to the house, all that’s there is hot cocoa and Conrad starts a fire for them.

The two go outside to the beach at the sight of snow and a sequence commences to "invisible string" by Taylor Swift, showing just how in love the couple is before everything went wrong. When they go back in the house, things start to heat up between the two of them and Conrad stops, not wanting to push Belly, but she tells him not to stop and that she wants it to be with him. Later on, once he’s asleep, she whispers that it’s only ever been him.